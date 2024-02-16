Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man sent to prison for false statement while buying high-powered rifle

Feb 15, 2024, 8:15 PM

A man aims a rifle. The man is blurred in the background and the gun is in focus...

An Arizona man was recently sentenced to 21 months in prison making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm in 2020. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – An Arizona man was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison last week for lying on forms while buying a high-powered rifle, authorities announced Thursday.

A jury previously convicted 23-year-old Javier Alejandro Ramos-Velderrain of Tucson for making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.

Prosecutors say Ramos-Velderrain bought a Barrett BMG .50-caliber rifle that was confiscated after a U.S. consulate employee was caught trying to enter Mexico via Nogales with 15 guns in November 2020.

Investigators learned that Ramos-Velderrain bought the .50-caliber rifle from a federally licensed dealer 22 days before it was intercepted at the border.

RELATED STORIES

Ramos-Velderrain knowingly put a false address in the sale paperwork, which made it difficult for investigators to track him down, prosecutors said.

After agents found him, he said he sold the gun for $7,000 to somebody who answered an online ad.

The consulate employee who was caught with the rifle and other firearms, Luis Manuel Bray-Vasquez, pleaded guilty to smuggling goods from the United States and was sentenced to 46 months in prison in August 2021.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix accident scene. A motorcycle driver who wasn't wearing a helmet was killed ...

KTAR.com

Woman dead after garbage truck collision in Phoenix

A female pedestrian died after a collision with a city of Phoenix sanitation truck on Thursday afternoon, according to Phoenix police.

2 hours ago

Nicoleta Hamlett, 34, was located in an area near Queen Valley on Feb. 1, 2024. (Pinal County Sheri...

KTAR.com

Authorities seeking help after woman found dead in desert east of Valley

Authorities are asking for the public's help after a woman was found dead in a desert area east of the Valley earlier this month.

6 hours ago

Mesa Police need the public's help in identifying this suspect from a May 29, 2023, youth violence ...

KTAR.com

Police seeking 3rd suspect in Mesa youth violence case from 2023

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a third suspect in a 2023 Mesa youth violence case.

8 hours ago

Eddie Meadows and Tara Montgomery were arrested Feb. 8, 2024, after detectives found human skulls, ...

KTAR.com

2 arrested after human skulls, firearms, stolen vehicles found at Mesa auto shop

Two people were arrested after human skulls, firearms and stolen vehicles were found at a Mesa auto shop, authorities said. 

9 hours ago

(Photo by Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images)...

Jim Sharpe

The anti-American Anthony Kern crazy continues in Arizona

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe believes that Arizona legislators suggesting election plans that don't allow for the will of voters should find a new country.

10 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman decides not to run again

Mike Broomhead reacts to the breaking news of Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman announcing he’s not running again for his position. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Ed Cole/KTAR News

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Arizona man sent to prison for false statement while buying high-powered rifle