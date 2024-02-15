Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 arrested after human skulls, firearms, stolen vehicles found at Mesa auto shop

Feb 15, 2024, 1:00 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two people were arrested last week after human skulls, firearms, drugs and stolen vehicles were found at a Mesa auto shop, authorities said.

Eddie Meadows, 45, was booked into jail on charges to include theft of means of transportation, possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor and possession of a dangerous drug, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Tara Montgomery, 40, was booked into jail on drug-related charges.

Detectives served a search warrant on Feb. 8 at Meadows Auto on Main Street and Country Club Drive after stolen vehicles were discovered on the property during a business inspection, DPS said.

The stolen vehicles were a 2008 Ford pickup truck, four trailers, a 2019 Arctic Cat all-terrain vehicle and a Clark forklift, DPS said.

Detectives also found two skulls, two pounds of methamphetamine, two rifles and one sawed-off shotgun on the property.

The skulls were sent to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office to be investigated.

DPS’ Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) arrested the suspects. The VTTF is made up of multiple law enforcement partners who target and stop people and groups making money from stealing cars.

