Suspect arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in west Phoenix last month

Feb 13, 2024, 12:00 PM

Shane Enos, who was arrested Feb. 12, 2024, is accused of fatally stabbing Tasha Yellowhair in Phoenix on Jan. 19. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Silent Witness Photos)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal stabbing in west Phoenix nearly a month ago, authorities said.

Shane Enos, 22, was taken into custody and booked into jail on multiple counts, including murder, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

He is accused of stabbing 49-year-old Tasha Yellowhair in the early hours of Jan. 19.

Officers responded to a call about an injured person in the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 2 a.m. and found a woman, later identified as Yellowhair, with at least one stab wound.

The victim was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Homicide detectives established probable cause to arrest Enos “after an extensive investigation,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory Tuesday.

