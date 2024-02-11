Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2-year-old girl dies after being found in south Phoenix bathtub

Feb 10, 2024, 8:33 PM | Updated: 8:35 pm

patrol car in roadway in front of yellow tape...

(Phoenix Police Department File Photo)

(Phoenix Police Department File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A two-year-old girl died after being found in a bathtub at an apartment complex in south Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

The Phoenix Fire Department arrived at the complex near 19th and Southern avenues around 12:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found a Phoenix police officer, who had arrived on scene first, performing CPR on the girl.

The girl, who had been in the tub unattended for an unknown amount of time, was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into what led to the drowning is ongoing.

