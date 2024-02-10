PHOENIX — Motorists who plan to travel through the East Valley on Saturday should prepare for closures in Mesa, officials said on Friday.

A pair of Loop 202 ramps will be shut down on Saturday to make way for the annual Mesa Marathon, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

The eastbound Loop 202 off-ramp and westbound on-ramp at Recker Road will be shut down from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m., officials said. However, closures will likely be lifted once participants have passed by and officials have cleaned the area.

Drivers should expect heavy delays at the Loop 202 ramps at Dobson Road due to race traffic, ADOT said.

There will also be restrictions in place along local streets, like:

– Dobson Road.

– Rio Salado Parkway.

– Areas close to the marathon’s finish line at Mesa Riverview Park.

Drivers who want to plan ahead can use the city’s interactive map of the race course.

Real-time highway conditions are available on az511.gov. Highway condition updates are also available on ADOT’s Twitter, or X, account.

