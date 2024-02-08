Scottsdale mansion with private ice skating rink listed for $12.5 million
Feb 8, 2024, 4:35 AM
PHOENIX — A home with an indoor ice skating rink in the Arcadia Silverleaf community in north Scottsdale was recently listed for $12.5 million.
The 12,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style home sits at 18802 N. 97th Place in the back of a gated community northeast of the Loop 101 and Bell Road.
The home offers eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, a Peloton room, two casitas, a two-car garage and a smaller garage that’s connected to the front casita.
Completed in 2020, the lot stretches one-half acre and warrants over $21,000 in property taxes.
The main area is designed for hosting and gathering, featuring a spacious living room that opens directly to a backyard oasis. This outdoor space includes a pool with a diving board, basketball hoop, spa, fully-equipped barbecue area, cabana and more.
The living room’s adjacent kitchen showcases a chef’s setup with gas appliances, a built-in coffee maker, dual dishwashers and a pebble ice maker.
But below the surface, the fun really starts to come out.
In the basement, there’s a game room with its own kitchen, entertainment area and Super Chexx bubble hockey arcade game. The game room offers a view of a professionally designed indoor ice rink measuring 72 feet by 30 feet, roughly one-third the size of an NHL rink.
For those who prefer to stay off the ice, the rink can also transform into a comprehensive workout room, golf simulator, theater, pickleball court or other multi-purpose sports court.
And if the home doesn’t offer enough fun on its own, there’s a community center just a short walk away featuring its own pool, spa, gym, racquetball court, biking paths and more.
