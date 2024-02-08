Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale mansion with private ice skating rink listed for $12.5 million

Feb 8, 2024, 4:35 AM

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


The front of the Scottsdale mansion features a nice mix of bio-diversity and stone walkways and driveways. (Silverleaf Realty photo) The living room offers ample space to gather, converse and entertain. (Silverleaf Realty photo) The expansive living room looks out to the backyard as well as out to the views across the area. (Silverleaf Realty photo) Here's a look at the kitchen the massive Scottsdale home has to offer. (Silverleaf Realty photo) The home is also equipped with a wine storage area and mini-bar. (Silverleaf Realty photo) Here is one of the eight bedrooms in the Scottsdale mansion. (Silverleaf Realty photo) Here is one of the 8.5 bathrooms throughout the home. (Silverleaf Realty photo) The home features a full Peloton room equipped for healthy living. (Silverleaf Realty photo) Here is one of the 8.5 bathrooms throughout the home. (Silverleaf Realty photo) This den offers dual TVs for a profound entertainment experience. (Silverleaf Realty photo) Here is one of the eight bedrooms in the Scottsdale mansion. (Silverleaf Realty photo) This gathering area leads out to the patio overlooking the area. (Silverleaf Realty photo) Here is one of the eight bedrooms in the Scottsdale mansion. (Silverleaf Realty photo) Here is the patio that overlooks the area, offering expansive views. (Silverleaf Realty photos) Next to the ice rink are games along with a mini-bar and gathering space. (Silverleaf Realty photo) Next to the ice rink are games along with a mini-bar and gathering space. (Silverleaf Realty photo) A professionally designed 72x30 ice rink is one of the main features in the fun-focused basement. (Silverleaf Realty photo) The pool in the backyard features a jacuzzi, diving board and basketball hoop among its features. (Silverleaf Realty photo) The pool in the backyard features a jacuzzi, diving board and basketball hoop among its features. (Silverleaf Realty photo) At night, special lighting illuminates the backyard pool overlooking the area. (Silverleaf Realty photo) At night, special lighting illuminates the backyard pool overlooking the area. (Silverleaf Realty photo)

PHOENIX — A home with an indoor ice skating rink in the Arcadia Silverleaf community in north Scottsdale was recently listed for $12.5 million.

The 12,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style home sits at 18802 N. 97th Place in the back of a gated community northeast of the Loop 101 and Bell Road.

The home offers eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, a Peloton room, two casitas, a two-car garage and a smaller garage that’s connected to the front casita.

Completed in 2020, the lot stretches one-half acre and warrants over $21,000 in property taxes.

The main area is designed for hosting and gathering, featuring a spacious living room that opens directly to a backyard oasis. This outdoor space includes a pool with a diving board, basketball hoop, spa, fully-equipped barbecue area, cabana and more.

The living room’s adjacent kitchen showcases a chef’s setup with gas appliances, a built-in coffee maker, dual dishwashers and a pebble ice maker.

But below the surface, the fun really starts to come out.

In the basement, there’s a game room with its own kitchen, entertainment area and Super Chexx bubble hockey arcade game. The game room offers a view of a professionally designed indoor ice rink measuring 72 feet by 30 feet, roughly one-third the size of an NHL rink.

For those who prefer to stay off the ice, the rink can also transform into a comprehensive workout room, golf simulator, theater, pickleball court or other multi-purpose sports court.

And if the home doesn’t offer enough fun on its own, there’s a community center just a short walk away featuring its own pool, spa, gym, racquetball court, biking paths and more.

Realtors for the home and virtual tours can be accessed online.

