PHOENIX – Two years after selling for more than $21 million, Scottsdale’s “Castle on the Hill” estate is back on the market with an even bigger price tag.

The property at 11200 E. Canyon Cross Way was listed Oct. 21 with an asking price $24.5 million, $3 million above the 2021 sale amount.

The 13,500-square-foot residence sits on a 3.3-acre hillside lot in the prestigious Upper Canyon section of the exclusive Silverleaf community.

“In nearly two decades we have never experienced such a masterfully designed home that exudes such majestic finishes and stunning views. Indoor and outdoor living evokes a feeling of tranquility and serenity,” listing agent Ginger Van Patten of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty said in a press release.

What makes Scottsdale’s ‘Castle on the Hill’ estate special?

“Castle on the Hill” has five bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms in the main house plus a detached two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house.

It was built in 2020 by Fratantoni Luxury Estates, with Fratantoni Design handling the architecture and Fratantoni Interior Design doing the interior.

The residence features an Italian-style exterior and modern French interior, with high ceilings, custom arches and chandeliers and intricate marble, stone and brickwork throughout.

Along with spectacular views, the property includes an exercise room, a heated pool and spa, and a large dining room that overlooks a wine room.

“Every day we marvel at the spectacular views enjoying the magnificent sunsets and sunrises,” homeowner Gary Heidenreich said in the release. “We have enjoyed every minute in this unique one-of-a-kind home and we know the new owners will enjoy it tremendously.”

