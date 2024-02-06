Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman hospitalized after escaping fire inside her Phoenix home

Feb 6, 2024, 12:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized for smoke inhalation on Tuesday morning after escaping a house fire in Phoenix, officials said.

Fire personnel responded to a house fire near 19th and Peoria avenues, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

“Firefighters arrived on scene just before 10 a.m. and made a fast aggressive interior attack on the working fire,” Capt. Rob McDade said in a press release.

“Crews were able to gain fire control and eventually extinguished the fire completely.”

The homeowner, a woman whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There were no injuries to firefighters.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.

