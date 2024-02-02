Close
Northbound I-17 closed in northern Arizona due to icy roads from winter storm

Feb 2, 2024, 6:15 AM | Updated: 6:34 am

Image captures view of train station in Flagstaff, where a winter storm passed by Feb. 2, 2024....

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff closed on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, due to hazardous driving conditions caused by a winter storm. (Flagstaff Train Station Webcam Screenshot)

(Flagstaff Train Station Webcam Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 in northern Arizona were closed on Friday morning due to hazardous driving conditions caused by a winter storm, transportation officials said.

The closure was at milepost 310, north of Stoneman Lake Road, near Munds Park, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The closure is the near the Coconino-Yavapai county line, about halfway between Camp Verde and Flagstaff.

There were multiple disabled vehicles, as well as snow and ice on the roads, ADOT said.

The closure went into effect around 5 a.m.

There was no estimated time for reopening.

