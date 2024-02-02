PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 in northern Arizona were closed on Friday morning due to hazardous driving conditions caused by a winter storm, transportation officials said.

The closure was at milepost 310, north of Stoneman Lake Road, near Munds Park, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The closure is the near the Coconino-Yavapai county line, about halfway between Camp Verde and Flagstaff.

There were multiple disabled vehicles, as well as snow and ice on the roads, ADOT said.

The closure went into effect around 5 a.m.

There was no estimated time for reopening.

