ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Mayor announces semiconductor industry initiatives

Jan 29, 2024, 5:15 AM

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego at the announcement of initiatives in the semiconductor industry. (@Mayo...

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego at the announcement of initiatives in the semiconductor industry. (@MayorGallego/X photo)

(@MayorGallego/X photo)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Joined by senior officials from the Biden-Harris Administration, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced the creation of initiatives to further bolster Phoenix’s semiconductor industry on Thursday.

Since 2020, over $77 billion in private investments have bolstered Arizona’s semiconductor, battery, electric vehicle, clean energy and biomanufacturing sectors. These initiatives are among Arizona’s efforts to prepare its workforce for those industries.

“As our city continues its strong growth in the semiconductor industry and its many branches, it is more important than ever that we bring Phoenicians the education and training they need to land a great-paying job that can help support their family,” Gallego said. “That’s what our collaborative new effort is all about.”

What are the initiatives Mayor Kate Gallego announced?

– A $5 million private sector commitment to create a “Registered Apprenticeship” program for semiconductor technicians, the state’s first program of its kind.

– A $5 million philanthropic fund to provide support services to 1,500 Arizonans so they’re prepared to enter in-demand modern jobs.

– New partnerships between unions and community colleges to expand apprenticeship and credentialing access.

Phoenix Business and Workforce Development Board Chair Sam Wolo called the initiatives “a remarkable achievement for the city of Phoenix and welcome addition to help bolster the (board’s) ongoing efforts to advance the manufacturing sector.”

