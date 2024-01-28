Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona GOP selects Trump-endorsed Gina Swoboda as new Chair

Jan 27, 2024, 8:22 PM | Updated: 8:34 pm

A bird's eye view of the auditorium at Dream City Church during the Arizona Republican meeting wher...

A bird's eye view of the auditorium at Dream City Church during the Arizona Republican meeting where Gina Swoboda was elected as the new party Chairwoman. (Facebook photo/Arizona Republican Party)

(Facebook photo/Arizona Republican Party)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona GOP state meeting finished with the party selecting Gina Swoboda as the new Chair after Jeff DeWit resigned from the position on Wednesday.

Swoboda received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump on a post on Friday from his social media outlet, Truth Social.

The eligibility of Swoboda was put into question during the voting process because she had previously resigned as a Precinct Committeewoman, but the party overrode its own bylaws to ensure her eligibility, according to ABC15’s Garrett Archer.

The Arizona GOP was already thrown for a loop this week after audio leaked of Chair Jeff DeWit allegedly offering Lake a bribe in March 2023 to stay out of the race for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat.

DeWit resigned Wednesday and accused Lake, a fervent Trump supporter, of setting him up and threatening to release more audio.

The state meeting took place at Dream City Church in Phoenix, where Trump was expected to be the keynote speaker for the AZGOP Freedom Fest alongside U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Eli Crane and Lake.

Trump canceled his appearance at the event due to court obligations for one of the several charges he is facing throughout the country. He testified in court in New York on Thursday.

U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake expressed congratulations to Swoboda on the nomination in a press release, saying it was a “massive victory” for the Trump and Lake campaigns.

