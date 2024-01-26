PHOENIX — Glendale is moving forward with plans to build a village of over four dozen tiny homes by 2026 for veterans and their families facing challenges, officials announced Tuesday.

The transitional housing project is progressing after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved $3 million in funding to help pay for construction costs related to the transitional housing development set to be located at 63rd and Grand avenues.

“After bravely serving our country, it is a shame that our veterans often exit service only to face challenges like not being able to afford housing,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers said in a press release.

“By offering support and transitional housing options, we can help these selfless men and women more easily reintegrate into civilian life and provide stability for their families.”

What will the tiny homes in Glendale provide to veterans?

The tiny homes will be available in two sizes: 240 square feet for individuals and 340 square feet for families. All units will include a bed, kitchen and bathroom.

The homes are also being built with veterans’ well-being in mind, ensuring that features like door and window placement contribute to a sense of security for those with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The transitional housing development offers on-site wraparound services, including in-depth case management for self-sufficiency and housing stability. Veterans will also receive tailored support for mental and physical health, workforce connections, benefits, and substance use, as needed.

Further, occupants will be able to stay in their transitional home as they work on attaining permanent housing.

“I’m proud to bring these additional resources to District 4, an area that is home to Luke Air Force Base and a large population of veterans,” Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman said in the release.

How will the tiny homes project be funded?

The project is being funded in multiple ways. The state of Arizona allocated $3.2 million and the city of Glendale allocated $3.8 million.

The IGA approved on Tuesday secured funding that will go toward the total capital cost for the project, which is expected to be approximately $14.2 million.

