KTAR News launches updated afternoon and evening lineup

Jan 22, 2024, 2:14 PM

(KTAR News Photo)

BY KTAR NEWSROOM


PHOENIX — Bonneville Phoenix has announced an update to the weekday programming lineup for KTAR News 92.3 FM, effective Monday, February 5.

The revamped schedule signals the return of Bruce St. James to the KTAR lineup during afternoon drive, where he joins longtime host Larry Gaydos. In addition, the heritage station will add a new midday show with news/talk veteran Chris Merrill and Joe Huizenga, and Chad Benson will move to evenings.

“We are thrilled to add new shows that will keep our community informed and connected at such an important time,” said Ryan Hatch, Bonneville Phoenix SVP/market manager. “In addition to being one of the most dynamic and fastest growing cities in the country, Phoenix is also the epicenter of the 2024 election with Arizona being a key battleground state.”

St. James returns to the station where he had a decade-long run from 2010-20. Merrill is coming back to the Phoenix market where he hosted a local show from 2014-17. He will be joined by Huizenga, who is currently the assistant program director and has been a familiar voice for a longtime on KTAR as a fill-in host. Benson is returning to evenings where he had a very
successful show for many years.

“I am excited to welcome back Bruce and introduce Chris and Joe to our already impressive news and talk teams,” stated Martha Maurer, KTAR News program director. “This new lineup will bring exciting new energy and depth to our live and local coverage, both on-air and on our growing digital platforms.”

Updated KTAR weekday primetime lineup beginning Monday, February 5:

5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Arizona’s Morning News
8 a.m. to noon: The Mike Broomhead Show
Noon to 2 p.m.: The Ramsey Show
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Chris Merrill and Joe Huizenga
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Bruce St. James and Larry Gaydos
7 p.m. to 10 p.m.: The Chad Benson Show

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

