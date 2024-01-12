Close
ARIZONA NEWS

WM Phoenix Open continues to give back to charities every year

Jan 11, 2024, 8:00 PM

KTAR's Community Spotlight for January 2024 focuses on the WM Phoenix Open and everything its done for Arizona charities. (WM Phoenix Open Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on the WM Phoenix Open and everything its done for Arizona charities.

Every year, the WM Phoenix Open is much more than an economic boost for the Valley and celebrating golf.

Millions of dollars generated from the tournament go back to local charities, Pat Williams, former tournament chairman for Waste Management Open, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Thursday.

Just last year, a record $14.5 million was raised to give back to those in need.

“That’s possible because we have so much community and business support every year, so we’re really lucky to be able to do that every year,” Williams said.

He anticipates the same, if not better, success under WM Phoenix Open’s new leadership.

For fans of the WM Phoenix Open, there will be some new, exciting things to look forward to, specifically at the notorious 16th hole.

Williams said there will be new seating near the tee area, as well as new scoreboards. He also expects about 15,000 people a day to be packed at the the 16th hole.

