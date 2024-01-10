Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe working with developers to revitalize historic Danelle Plaza shopping center

Jan 10, 2024, 4:35 AM

Photo of the Yucca Tap Room and neighboring businesses in Danelle Plaza on Southern Avenue in Tempe...

Tempe officials are working with developers to revitalize the historic Danelle Plaza shopping center. (City of Tempe Photo)

(City of Tempe Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Tempe officials are working with developers to revitalize the historic Danelle Plaza shopping center, home to the iconic Yucca Tap Room.

On Jan. 18, the Tempe City Council will hold a second hearing and vote on an ordinance to convey the East Valley city’s portion of the property on the southwest corner of Mill and Southern avenues to a development group for $2.75 million.

A sale would take place at a later date if conditions of a development agreement are met, the city said in a press release Tuesday.

The development group consists of Desert Viking and Guina Affiliated Development, who along with the city own all but 1 acre of the 14-acre site.

What is the history of Danelle Plaza in Tempe?

Danelle Plaza opened in 1963 and has been home to dozens of restaurants, bars and retail stores over the last 60 years.

RELATED STORIES

It housed a temporary City Hall while the Tempe Municipal Building was being built on Fifth Street near Mill Avenue.

In addition to Yucca Tap Room, a longtime staple of the city’s live music scene, the shopping center’s current eclectic roster of tenants includes Ghost of Eastside Records, Electric Bat Arcade and Skin Lab Tattoo & Body Piercing.

Yucca Tap Room ownership supports the project and is working with the redevelopment team, the city said.

What is Tempe doing to redevelop Danelle Plaza?

Tempe started buying parts of the property in 2011 with an eye toward redeveloping it.

In September 2022, Guina Affiliated Development and Desert Viking responded to the city’s request for redevelopment proposals.

A year later, the City Council voted to enter into a development agreement with the team.

The agreement calls for a mixed-use project with space for affordable, workforce and market-rate housing, a live entertainment venue, retail stores and restaurant space.

“This is another step in bringing the community’s vision for local art, live music, open space and affordable housing to fruition,” Mayor Corey Woods said in Tuesday’s release. “We value Danelle Plaza and want to make it stronger. We can make exceptional use of this land while still protecting the incredible culture that makes this corner so special.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Balin Overstolz McNair Photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert Town Council approves teen violence subcommittee after heated debate

The Gilbert Town Council voted 6-0 Tuesday to create a new subcommittee to deal with the recent spike in teen violence in the East Valley.

10 minutes ago

Police are investigating nine active cases of teen violence, Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg ...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert PD investigating 9 cases of teen violence, police chief tells town council

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg said there are officially nine active teen violence cases. He also mentioned the "Gilbert Goons."

21 minutes ago

People holding various beers at a festival....

KTAR.com

3rd annual Copper State Beer Festival returning to Mesa this weekend

Beer lovers rejoice! The third annual Copper State Beer Festival is returning to Mesa this Saturday for a day of taste-testing fun.

30 minutes ago

Image showing multiple city figures breaking ground on dig site in Buckeye for new 911 center....

KTAR.com

Buckeye breaks ground on new $16M 911 communications center

The City of Buckeye broke ground last week on a new $16 million 911 communications center with expected completion by 2025.

9 hours ago

FILE - A survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along t...

Associated Press

Family of British tourist killed in 2018 Grand Canyon helicopter crash wins $100M settlement

A Nevada judge has approved a $100 million cash settlement to the parents of a British tourist who was among five killed — including his newlywed wife — when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in the Grand Canyon in 2018.

11 hours ago

Ray Epps Ray Epps, an Arizona man who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, ...

Associated Press

Former Arizona man gets year of probation for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

An Arizona man targeted by right-wing conspiracy theories about the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced on Tuesday to a year of probation.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Tempe working with developers to revitalize historic Danelle Plaza shopping center