ARIZONA NEWS

1 in critical condition after Buckeye shooting

Jan 7, 2024, 12:55 PM

Buckeye shooting leaves 1 man in critical condition, police say...

Buckeye police said a homeowner shot a man who tried to enter his home on Sunday morning. (Buckeye Police Department Photo/via Facebook)

(Buckeye Police Department Photo/via Facebook)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Buckeye Sunday morning, officials said.

The shooting occurred at a home near 237th Ave and Mohave Street, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

Officers who arrived at the scene just before 2:30 a.m. detained the owner of the home, who walked out of the home with his hands up, police said.

After detaining the homeowner, a man in his 30s, officers found a man in the backyard bleeding from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was then transported to the hospital, the Buckeye PD said.

What led up to the Buckeye shooting on Sunday morning?

The detained homeowner told investigators the shooting occurred after his family was woken up by their doorbell ringing, Buckeye PD said.

He allegedly grabbed a handgun and didn’t see anyone when he looked out of the front window.

Police said the homeowner claimed to hear noise coming from the back of the house. He opened the door and found an unknown man trying to enter the house, police said.

“The homeowner says the man ignored commands to leave and walked towards the homeowner,” Buckeye PD said. “The homeowner fired a single shot, hitting the man in the chest.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

