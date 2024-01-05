Close
Mesa all-electric fire truck officially commissioned

Jan 5, 2024, 4:35 AM

Mesa Mayor John Giles sits inside the city's state-of-the-art all-electric fire truck as it is offi...

Mesa Mayor John Giles sits inside the city's state-of-the-art all-electric fire truck as it is officially put into service. (Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The City of Mesa said Thursday it has officially commissioned its all-electric fire truck.

The fire truck, which is a pumper truck, which will be stationed at Fire Station 221 in the southeastern portion of the city. It will aid in reducing toxin exposure for firefighters as part of the Mesa Fire and Medical Department’s continued commitment to adding cutting-edge safety practices.

“I’m an advocate for electric vehicles — it’s a more efficient technology and shifting city vehicles from gas-powered to electric is another step we can take toward reaching our Climate Action Plan goals,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said in a press release. “We look forward to this as a study in the potential cost-savings and efficiency of electric vehicles in city operations.

“This is further testament to Mesa’s investment in public safety and our Mesa Fire and Medical Department’s strong tradition of innovation and leadership in the state and the nation.”

The new pumper truck can pump four lines at 750 gallons per minute for four hours at a single charge. It also has low to no carbon emissions and less noise pollution. Station 221 is equipped with an electric charger, which will fully charge the truck in three-and-a-half hours.

“We are proud of what today signifies. As a department, we are taking a unique step towards improving the health and safety of our personnel,” Mesa Fire Chief Mary Cameli said in a press release. “Every innovative step that contributes to the overall health and safety of our personnel is a step in the right direction. As a department, we are fortunate to be part of a city that uses data and research combined with technology and a willingness to test ideas and analyze the results. Trailblazing, the use of technology like this truck to help reduce the risks to our crews exemplifies the Mesa Way.”

Funding for Mesa’s all-electric fire truck came from 2018 bonds approved by voters and the city of Mesa’s general fund. Salt River Project is also expected to provide a $30,000 rebate to help offset the cost of the fire truck and installation of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

