Here are 5 of KTAR News’ feel-good stories from 2023

PHOENIX — After another turbulent news cycle in 2023, welcome to KTAR News 92.3 FM’s feel-good stories round-up.

With the Arizona Diamondbacks making it to their first World Series in over 20 years, a special first pitch at one of the games and a nurse giving back in the best way possible, there was a lot of good news to share this year.

Here are five of our selections:

Phoenix Police’s Tyler Moldovan throws out 1st pitch for World Series Game 5

Phoenix Police officer Tyler Moldovan, who was injured in a 2021 shooting, threw out the first pitch before Game 5 of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.

Moldovan was the first pitch guest of the Arizona Diamondbacks in April for their home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The officer was shot multiple times while investigating reports of vehicles driving erratically in the early morning hours of Dec. 14, 2021.

Moldovan, who was 22 years old at the time of the shooting, wasn’t expected to survive his injuries and spent a month on life support before he went to a rehabilitation center to recover for five months.

Watch the Arizona Diamondbacks clinch World Series berth through fans NLCS Game 7 reactions

The D-backs clinched their first World Series berth since 2001 with an epic Game 7 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The reactions from fans in downtown Phoenix told the story of a fanbase that had been waiting to celebrate for years.

Leukemia survivor serving as beacon of hope in same Phoenix hospital that saved his life

A cancer survivor is back at the Phoenix hospital where he was diagnosed, but this time he isn’t there to receive treatment — he’s there to provide it.

Jaziel Olmeda, 24, knows what it’s like to be a child with cancer, the kind of determination it takes to become a three-time leukemia survivor and how it feels to help save kids just like him.

Olmeda was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2008 when he was 7 years old. After the cancer returned for the third time, he was ready to stop fighting — until a nurse gave him hope.

Gov. Katie Hobbs signs bill giving Arizona 911 dispatchers unlimited mental health services

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed House Bill 2717 which will provide the state’s 911 operators unlimited mental health services.

Operators can use services without the fear of running out of sessions or having to pay for extra sessions out of pocket.

The signing of the bill gives 911 operators the same mental health benefits as police officers and firefighters.

KTAR News, Arizona Sports Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s sets record, raises over $2.1M

Arizonans came through in a big way for the 15th iteration of the fundraiser with more than $2.1 million raised throughout the week through efforts with KTAR News 92.3 FM and Arizona Sports.

Since 2009, the event has raised more than $24 million.

The Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s also maintained its position as the top children’s hospital radio fundraiser in the country.

