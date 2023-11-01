Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Police’s Tyler Moldovan to throw out 1st pitch for World Series Game 5

Nov 1, 2023, 11:56 AM | Updated: 1:23 pm

Tyler Moldovan will throw out the first pitch for Game 5 of the World Series between the Arizona Di...

Tyler Moldovan will throw out the first pitch for Game 5 of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


PHOENIX — Phoenix Police officer Tyler Moldovan, who was injured in a 2021 shooting, will throw out the first pitch before Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

Moldovan was the first pitch guest of the Arizona Diamondbacks in April for their home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The officer was shot multiple times while investigating reports of vehicles driving erratically in the early morning hours of Dec. 14, 2021.

Moldovan, who was 22 years old at the time of the shooting, wasn’t expected to survive his injuries and spent a month on life support before he went to a rehabilitation center to recover for five months.

RELATED STORIES

He was sent home in June 2022 and later that month was given his official Phoenix Police Department badge at Chase Field during a Luis Gonzalez Hometown Heroes community softball event honoring first responders.

D-backs World Series legend Luis Gonzalez threw out the first pitch to fellow legend Randy Johnson ahead of Game 3 of the series against the Texas Rangers.

Arizona State alum and professional golfer Jon Rahm threw out Game 4’s first pitch.

Dinah Jane, a singer for Fifth Harmony, is scheduled to perform the national anthem for Game 5.

Listen to all the Game 5 action between the D-backs and Rangers on Arizona Sports, online or the app.

