Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

KTAR News, Arizona Sports Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s sets record, raises over $2.1M

Aug 18, 2023, 5:59 PM | Updated: 6:02 pm

(KTAR News Photo)...

(KTAR News Photo)

(KTAR News Photo)

KTAR Newsroom's Profile Picture

BY KTAR NEWSROOM


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona, thank you for all your contributions during our annual Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s and allowing us to once again break records.

Arizonans came through in a big way for the 15th iteration of the fundraiser with more than $2.1 million raised throughout the week through efforts with KTAR News 92.3 FM and Arizona Sports.

Since 2009, the event has raised more than $24 million.

The Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s also maintained its position as the top children’s hospital radio fundraiser in the country.

RELATED STORIES

“Give-A-Thon is a testament to the way this community believes in Phoenix Children’s,” Tim Harrison, vice president of corporate partnerships and special events at Phoenix Children’s, said.

“KTAR, and the many other sponsors of this event make it possible for us to reach the Valley with stories of incredible kids who have been helped by Phoenix Children’s. Every dollar given makes a difference and this year we were once again able to see the generosity of people add up to meaningful and impactful support of Phoenix Children’s.”

Give-A-Thon was presented by Valley Hyundai Dealers and the Ak-Chin Indian Community. Sponsors of the weeklong event included Yrefy, Mattamy Homes, Trane Heating and Cooling, Ace Hardware, Presidential Pools, The UPS Store and Carl’s Jr.

“It is incredible to see more than $2.1 million raised through powerful storytelling that inspires our generous community to step up for the kids in Arizona,” Ryan Hatch, senior vice president and market manager of Bonneville Phoenix, said.

“We are so grateful for our caring audiences, sponsors, team partners and the hundreds of volunteers for their wonderful support of Give-A-Thon.”

All of the proceeds generated directly benefit Phoenix Children’s Hope Fund, which funds essential equipment, operations, charitable care, Child Life resources, virtual care and research.

Phoenix Children’s is one of the largest children’s hospitals in the nation with 433 beds.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Powerful Hurricane Hilary Mexico California...

Associated Press

Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico’s Baja as rare tropical storm watch issued for California

Powerful Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico's Pacific coast Friday, threatening to unleash rains on the mudslide-prone Tijuana.

18 hours ago

short-term rental property license Tempe...

Serena O'Sullivan

Tempe suspends home’s short-term rental property license after May party shooting

No more renting for one owner of a short-term rental property license in Tempe. After shots rang out, city officials stepped in.

18 hours ago

(Arizona DPS Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona DPS service dog Fallon dies after battle with cancer

Fallon, a 9-year-old Arizona Department of Public Safety service dog, has died after a battle with cancer.

18 hours ago

File photo headshots of Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema. Arizona's U.S. senators aren't happy about h...

Kevin Stone

Arizona’s Sinema, Kelly accuse Biden administration of misallocating border funds

Arizona's U.S. senators aren't happy about how the Biden administration is spending $800 million in funding earmarked for a new border support program.

18 hours ago

Nikola Corp. is recalling 209 of its Tre battery-electric trucks following an investigation that fo...

Amy Edelen/Phoenix Business Journal

Nikola recalls battery-electric trucks following fire investigation

Nikola Corp. is recalling 209 of its Tre battery-electric trucks after a third-party investigation found that a coolant leak in a battery pack sparked a fire at the company's Phoenix headquarters in June.

18 hours ago

Phoenix City Councilwoman Laura Pastor cited health issues while suspending her congressional campa...

Kevin Stone

Laura Pastor drops out race for Arizona congressional seat once held by father

Phoenix City Councilwoman Laura Pastor withdrew from the race for the congressional seat once held by her late father, citing health issues.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

KTAR News, Arizona Sports Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s sets record, raises over $2.1M