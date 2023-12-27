Close
ARIZONA NEWS

City of Phoenix looking to hire new aquatics staff, offers up to $3K incentive

Dec 27, 2023, 4:35 AM

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department is offering up to a $3,000 bonus for certified pool man...

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department is offering up to a $3,000 bonus for certified pool managers. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix is looking to fill hundreds of aquatics staff openings and is offering an incentive to help.

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department is offering up to a $3,000 bonus for certified pool managers. Certified assistant managers and lifeguards will receive a $2,000 bonus. An employee referral bonus of $250 is also available.

“Though it’s colder now, we’re already gearing up for the opening of the city’s pools next summer – and that means getting a head start on hiring lifeguards,” Mayor Kate Gallego said in a release. “Having qualified and enthusiastic lifeguards on duty at our pools is critical to a successful and safe summer season for our residents.”

Phoenix is home to 29 public pools and Councilwoman Betty Guardado stressed the importance of providing safe, acessible and affordable pools to local residents.

“This increase in pay is an investment in the future of Phoenix and its citizens,” Guardado said.

Who qualifies for the bonuses?

You must be a certified lifeguard, work the entire summer (including a minimum of three days in August) and finish in good standing.

How will the bonuses be distributed?

Eligible recipients will receive $500 on the first paycheck and the rest of the bonus will be allocated as a one-time payment at the end of the summer.

What is the regular pay?

In addition to the bonuses, regular compensation is as follows:

  • Pool Managers: $23.74/hour or $26.18/hour
  • Assistant Pool Managers: $21.54/hour
  • Swim Lesson Instructor: $19.54/hour
  • Lifeguards: $17.72/hour
  • Shallow Water Lifeguard: $16.88/hour
  • Pool Cashier: $15.69/hour
  • Mascot “Buddy Bear”: $15.69/hour
  • Program Specialist: $22.61/hour
  • Equipment Operator: $18.60/hour

When are the interviews?

The interviews will be conducted on Saturday, March 16. Certification is required and courses are now available through March. Applicants also must be at least 15 years old. For a limited time, certification classes are being offered for $20.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

City of Phoenix looking to hire new aquatics staff, offers up to $3K incentive