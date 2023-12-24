Ground stop issued due to fog, low visibility at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Phoenix Sky Harbor for all flights on Christmas Eve due to fog.

The ground stop only impacted arrivals that had not taken off yet, according to Sky Harbor administrator John Trierweiler.

Trierweiler said planes were still taking off and landing and that the fog was in the process of passing through.

The ground stop was lifted after about an hour around 9:50 a.m.

According to the Sky Harbor website, more than 100 flights were delayed and nine flights were canceled entirely.

The Transportation Security Administration projected to screen more than 2.5 million passengers a day this holiday season, according to a release.

That would be a 6% increase from the amount in 2022.

