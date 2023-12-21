Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Driver killed in fiery collision with police SUV transporting a prisoner in Phoenix

Dec 21, 2023, 10:23 AM | Updated: 1:17 pm

File photo of a Phoenix police vehicle with yellow crime scene tape on it...

A Phoenix Police SUV carrying a prisoner was involved in a deadly collision on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – One person was killed in fiery collision involving a police vehicle carrying a prisoner in Phoenix on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The second vehicle burst into flames after the crash just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded and put out the fire. The driver, who was alone in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer driving the police SUV and the assault suspect being transported were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The police cruiser was heading west on Thunderbird Road and turning left onto 35th Avenue when it collided with the eastbound car, police said.

After the impact, the car struck a light pole and power box just east of the intersection before bursting into flames.

The intersection was closed in the aftermath of the crash as investigators scoured the area.

“This is going to be a lengthy process. … They’re going to fine-tooth comb the scene and try to determine exactly what … transpired just prior to the collision,” Sgt. Rob Scherer told reporters at the scene.

An internal investigation will also be conducted, Scherer said.

