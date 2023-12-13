Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

MCAO to seek death penalty for 2nd time against 1st-degree murder suspect

Dec 13, 2023, 3:46 PM

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will seek the death penalty a second time against 35-year-old...

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will seek the death penalty a second time against 35-year-old Thomas Desharnais, accused in multiple first-degree murders. (Scottsdale Police Photo)

(Scottsdale Police Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday it will seek the death penalty a second time against a suspect accused in multiple first-degree murders.

MCAO filed the notice against 35-year-old Thomas Desharnais on Nov. 29, about 18 months after the first filing.

Desharnais is accused of killing his cellmate at the Lower Buckeye Jail in Phoenix in 2022.

He was already in jail for first-degree murder and child abuse charges in the death of his girlfriend’s 11-year-old grandson earlier in 2022.

“The defendant has shown an utter disregard for life whether he is in the community or in custody,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release.

Both trials are expected to commence in 2024, according to MCAO.

What are the details of Desharnais’ initial first-degree murder case?

Desharnais and his girlfriend, 53-year-old Stephanie Davis, were initially arrested in late January 2022.

RELATED STORIES

Desharnais accused Davis of routinely abusing the child and another grandchild before the 11-year-old was found unconscious in a bathtub in a room at the Extended Stay America in Old Town Scottsdale. The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Davis, who called 911, told police that the child had been “hurting himself” all day, a claim disputed by Desharnais in a post-arrest interview, according to police.

Desharnais told investigators that Davis had become increasingly physically and mentally abusive to the two children over the 2-3 months before the 11-year-old’s death, court documents say.

Desharnais said he witnessed Davis strike the 11-year-old and the other child, a 9-year-old, with various items on multiple occasions, causing bleeding and bruising.

The day before the child’s death, Davis allegedly hit the 11-year-old with a metal ratchet at least three times in the head while he was naked in the bathtub, according to court documents.

On the day of the child’s death, Desharnais told police that he and Davis heard “whimpering” from the bathroom.

Davis found the child lying in a fetal position on the right side of the bathtub, which was stained with blood, according to court documents.

An examination of the children revealed multiple lacerations, cuts, abrasions and bruises over their bodies, court documents say.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix Police Department crime scene at night, with patrol vehicle lights on....

KTAR.com

Man found dead in Phoenix over weekend was victim of homicide, police say

The death of a man whose body was found in Phoenix over the weekend was ruled a homicide, authorities said Wednesday.

47 minutes ago

Jim Sharpe doesn't understand why people would want to get rid of red light cameras. (KTAR News Pho...

Jim Sharpe

We could learn a lot from (crash test) dummies when it comes to red light cameras

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe doesn't understand the logic behind some Arizona politicians wanting to get rid of red light cameras.

2 hours ago

side by side of dog with her babies recently taken to a shelter in Phoenix....

KTAR.com

Maricopa County shelters looking for foster homes for dogs as capacity is maxed out

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control is looking for foster homes for dogs during the holiday season to alleviate shelter overcrowding.

3 hours ago

Mugshot of Phoenix stabbing suspect Tony Hill....

KTAR.com

Police make arrest in weekend fatal stabbing in east Phoenix

An arrest has been made in a fatal weekend stabbing near 32nd and Oak streets in Phoenix, authorities said Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Fire fighters spray water at the scene of an explosion and fire in Phoenix, Arizona....

KTAR.com

1 person hospitalized after explosion inside Phoenix commercial building

One person was hospitalized after an explosion and fire inside a northeast Phoenix commercial building Wednesday morning.

4 hours ago

City officials are “surprised and disappointed” that federal investigators won’t show them a ...

Dave Biscobing/ABC15 Arizona

DOJ rejects Phoenix’s request for draft of police investigation

City officials are “surprised and disappointed” that federal investigators won’t show them a draft copy of their investigation into Phoenix police.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

MCAO to seek death penalty for 2nd time against 1st-degree murder suspect