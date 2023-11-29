Close
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco to stop in Phoenix on ‘It Ain’t Right Tour’ next year

Nov 29, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:08 am

Sebastian Maniscalco performs on stage...

Stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco announced a stop on his tour next year in Phoenix. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco announced a stop on his tour next year in Phoenix.

The event is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 at Footprint Center.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

“Get ready for the ‘It Ain’t Right Tour.’ There’s a lot of things in the world that just ain’t right, and I’m inviting you to hear what I have to say about it,” Maniscalco said in a social media post.

“This is the biggest tour I have ever done — and believe me, it’s going to be done right! I can’t wait for you to witness it. New material, new stage, same attitude.”

The tour will begin in Norfolk, Virginia, in July and conclude in Des Moines, Iowa, in December.

Who is comedian Sebastian Maniscalco?

Chicago-born Maniscalco is best known for physical comedy, but he has also released six comedy specials, such as “Stay Hungry” on Netflix.

Outside of comedy, he is also a screen writer and actor, recently performing in “About My Father,” with Robert De Niro.

What should attendants know before the comedy show begins?

For those planning to attend, there will be plenty of parking, including for guests with disabilities.

Backpacks will not be allowed and must meet certain size requirements.

