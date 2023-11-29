Close
Companies building Frito-Lay facility in Gilbert get $12M construction loan

Nov 29, 2023, 4:05 AM

A selection of Frito-Lay products. The snack food giant signed a 10-year lease on a facility in Gil...

Snack food giant Frito-Lay signed a 10-year lease on a facility being built in Gilbert, Arizona. (Frito-Lay Photo)

(Frito-Lay Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — The two companies developing a shipping and distribution center for Frito-Lay in Gilbert have obtained a $12 million construction loan, investment management firm JLL Capital Markets announced last week.

JLL said it arranged the financing deal for Atlas and OakPoint, who are building the industrial development on just over 8 acres near Germann and Lindsey roads.

The 60,500-square-foot facility has been fully leased to snack food giant Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, for 10 years.

The development, called Atlas Germann, was originally planned as a spec project, according to Phoenix Business Journal.

But JLL pitched it to Frito-Lay early on and struck a lease deal.

“We presented [the site] to them and, low and behold, it was kind of a match made in heaven,” Kyle Westfall, managing director for JLL’s Phoenix office, told Phoenix Business Journal in February, after the deal was struck.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

