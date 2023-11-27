Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Border Patrol, prosecutors surge resources for enforcement efforts in southern Arizona

Nov 27, 2023, 11:15 AM | Updated: 12:28 pm

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and Border Patrol are increasing efforts to prosecute unlawful border ...

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and Border Patrol are increasing efforts to prosecute unlawful border crossings in southern Arizona. (Facebook Photo/US Border Patrol, Tucson Sector)

(Facebook Photo/US Border Patrol, Tucson Sector)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Federal officials say they are seeing results after surging resources to prosecute more cases involving illegal border crossings earlier this month.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced last week that 133 individuals were charged the previous week for illegal entry in the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector. That was up from 91 prosecutions the week before.

John Modlin, Tucson Sector chief patrol agent, said the Border Patrol and U.S. Attorney’s Office have a “strong working relationship” to address cross-border crime.

“Over the last few weeks, Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector have increased prosecution efforts by charging 133 individuals for illegal entry into the U.S. – a 240% increase from prior weeks. These prosecutions provide consequences for illegal entry and re-entry after removal along the border in southern Arizona,” Modlin said in a press release Wednesday.

The Tucson Sector covers most of Arizona’s border with Mexico, from the New Mexico state line to the Yuma County line.

How are prosecutors, Border Patrol surging resources in Arizona?

The Department of Homeland Security has detailed three lawyers to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to help handle more cases, U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino said in the release.

RELATED STORIES

“Prosecution – and the deterrence it provides – is a key tool in securing the border. … While prosecution alone won’t comprehensively solve border issues, a surge in resources amplifies the diligence and hard work of our Border Patrol colleagues who are out there protecting our nation,” Restaino said.

Modlin also announced that the Tucson Sector staff will scale back on social media activity temporarily as part of the increased focus on border enforcement.

“At this time, all available personnel are needed to address the unprecedented flow. The social media team will return once the situation permits,” Modlin said in a Facebook post Sunday.

“We will continue to post our week in review statistics, demonstrating the continued efforts of our agents and staff.”

On Monday, Customs and Border Protection announced it was reducing vehicle processing at the Lukeville Port of Entry “in order to redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Prison bars...

KTAR.com

Arizona man gets more than 3 years in prison for transporting migrants for profit

An Arizona man received a prison sentence of more than three years after transporting migrants for profit, authorities said.

24 minutes ago

image shows Hailey cheerleading and smiling for the camera...

SuElen Rivera

1 teen dead, another injured in weekend shooting at house party in Casa Grande

One teenager was killed and another was wounded in a shooting during a house party in Casa Grande over the weekend, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Mugshot of Gerald Todd Tubbs, who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the parking lot of P...

Kevin Stone

Volunteer cold case detectives help put suspect in 1995 Arizona sexual assault case behind bars

Volunteer detectives in Arizona helped put a suspect from a 28-year-old rape case behind bars, authorities announced Monday.

4 hours ago

caution tape at crime scene...

KTAR.com

Man found fatally shot at a park in Phoenix Sunday afternoon

A man was found fatally shot at a park in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

6 hours ago

(Pexels photo)...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Arizona DHS offers details on marijuana recall process over Aspergillus concerns

There’s currently an ongoing voluntary recall for certain marijuana products sold in Arizona dispensaries due to possible contamination.

8 hours ago

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Sponsored Content by Boys and Girls Club of the Valley

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Border Patrol, prosecutors surge resources for enforcement efforts in southern Arizona