Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

KIM KOMANDO

To do: Change your smart speaker settings before the holidays

Nov 26, 2023, 5:00 AM

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Kim Komando's Profile Picture

BY KIM KOMANDO


KTAR.com

When we have friends and family with kids over, voice assistants can become a favorite attraction. At best, someone will start another “Baby Shark” round, and you’ll sing it for a week.

But what if one of those curious kiddos buys toys with your Amazon Echo? Or maybe your niece, Alexis, will have the Echo going haywire.

That’s why it’s worth changing a few settings to make your voice assistants safer when guests come knocking. Do it now before the holiday rush!

Psst, I’m giving away an iPhone 15 (a $799 value)! Try my free daily tech newsletter just once and you’re entered to win. Good luck!

Keep kids from shopping on voice assistants

Tech-adventurous toddlers can order things with voice commands before anyone can stop them. That’s a massive pain in the wallet and can take lots of service calls to untangle … and yes, it’s more likely to happen around the holidays.

Frankly, I’m more comfortable turning voice purchasing off unless it’s on something private like my phone. Since Amazon is a big culprit here, it’s a good thing you can prevent Alexa from going on a shopping spree.

● Open the Alexa app, select More > Settings, then go to Account Settings.
● Here, you can find the Voice Purchasing menu, where you can turn voice purchasing capabilities off entirely.
● You can also set up codes to use voice purchasing, but only if you know the passcode.

Google Assistant lets you do something similar to the Payments section in your account. Voice payments aren’t on by default, but you can turn them off here if you’ve set them up before.

Know your mute buttons

Manufacturers include physical mute buttons on every voice assistant device because they care about our privacy. No, they just do it so they can say they care.

When you have guests and it looks like over-indulgence in voice commands (and/or cocktails) could be a problem, tap mute to stop any commands. Look for the crossed-out speaker icon. For displays, an accompanying switch flips the camera off, too … just in case.

Set up parental controls

From explicit radio shows to downright adult content, there are probably a few things you don’t want voice assistants to search for when guests are around (or considering past privacy issues, ever). I have a few parental blocks that prevent this, no matter how naughty or rambunctious people get.

Google Assistant has some of the best options, with an Assistant Parental Controls section for each child user, although this won’t affect new users.

Google Home has several app content filters in the Digital Wellbeing section, where you can add filters to specific devices to block unwelcome content.

If you use Alexa, open the app, select More and head to Settings. In the Music & Podcasts settings, you can find an Explicit Language Filter to enable.

Change your wake word to limit guest use

It’s understandable if you don’t want just anyone using your voice assistants, especially if you have personalized options — or it’s just too annoying.

One thing you could do is change the wake word. Bad news: You can’t do this with Siri or Google. Well, there are reports that Google Assistant responds to, “Hey, boobies” (really), but that’s probably not what you had in mind. If you use Apple or Google smart home gear, stick with mute.

If you use Alexa, you can change to another recognized wake word.

● Go to your Device in the Alexa app and select the settings icon in the upper right.
● Tap Wake Word and switch it to something more unique than Alexa. Options include Amazon, Computer, Echo and Ziggy. This time of year, Santa is an option, too.

For more info to help the privacy-conscious, I’ve got some tips on changing privacy settings to avoid being tracked during the holidays.

Try my free daily tech newsletter, The Current. Join 509,000 people who trust me, not AI and algorithms. Sign up, and you’ll be entered to win an iPhone 15 ($799 value). Good luck!

Keep your tech-know going

My popular podcast is called “Kim Komando Today.” It’s a solid 30 minutes of tech news, tips, and callers with tech questions like you from all over the country. Search for it wherever you get your podcasts. For your convenience, hit the link below for a recent episode.

PODCAST PICK: Cybertruck’s $50K Fee, hidden AirTag spots & TikTok hacks

Plus, what your social media credentials fetch on the dark web. Get a sneak peek at your coworker’s Google calendar. With the holidays looming, we spotlight top scams to dodge. And, insights into YouTube’s AI strategy and a quick fix for editing PDFs.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Today” on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for my last name, “Komando.”

Sound like a tech pro, even if you’re not! Award-winning popular host Kim Komando is your secret weapon. Listen on 425+ radio stations or get the podcast. And join over 400,000 people who get her free 5-minute daily email newsletter.

Kim Komando

person either turning on or off their Alexa system...

Kim Komando

Your smart assistant is listening, but does that impact the ads you see?

Let’s take a deep look at how Alexa and Siri have the ability to use your conversations to create profiles.

2 days ago

bunch of random phones scattered on the table. iPhone, Pixels, Android...

Kim Komando

Don’t want to drop $1K on a new phone? Do this instead

You don’t have to shell out a lot of money — jump into the settings and use a little elbow to make your current phone sparkle.

7 days ago

woman holds money and types into computer...

Kim Komando

What’s cheaper, Airbnb or a hotel? Here’s the shocking answer

If you love to travel but want to save money, this report is worth paying attention to and Kim Komando will explain why.

13 days ago

kim komando talks about freebies available for the community...

Kim Komando

Check out these 12 tech freebies that everyone should know about

Technology can set you back a whole lot of money, so that’s why you should take every freebie you can get, including these top 12!

14 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Kim Komando

Everyday tech hacks, from phone shortcuts to webcam magic

Here are some everyday tech hacks, from phone shortcuts to webcam magic, to enhance your life again and again.

27 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Kim Komando

Here’s how to dig up dirt about yourself online

Let’s take a closer look at "consensual doxxing” and how you can dig up everything out there online about yourself.

28 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

To do: Change your smart speaker settings before the holidays