PHOENIX – Rock star Sammy Hagar will put a one-of-a-kind Ferrari on the block during the 2024 Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale.

The 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari is one of 499 ever built and the only one custom designed by the former Van Halen frontman, a noted automobile aficionado whose penchant for fast cars was made clear in his solo classic “I Can’t Drive 55.”

“It’s an incredible machine and I’ve adored it since I took delivery of it in 2015, but the time has come to pass it on to someone else who will hopefully enjoy it as much as I have,” Hagar said in a press release.

When will Sammy Hagar’s Ferrari be auctioned off in Scottsdale?

Next year’s Barrett-Jackson auction is set for Jan. 20-28 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Classic rock band Foreigner will kick off the festivities with a Jan. 19 concert. Tickets for the auction and concert are available online.

Hagar said he’ll be on hand for the sale of what he called “my favorite car I’ve ever owned.” His LaFerrari will go under the gavel Jan. 27 as the feature item of the 2024 Salon Supercar Collection.

“Sammy has long been a part of our Barrett-Jackson family – dating back to the first time he sold his Shelby GT500 during our 2006 Scottsdale auction – and it’s an honor he’s chosen to auction this incredible automotive work of genius at our upcoming event in January,” Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, said in the release. “Representing a true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of automotive and rock and roll history, collectors won’t want to miss this.”

What’s so special about the LaFerrari?

The LaFerrari is the famed Italian automaker’s first full hybrid car. Its naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine combines with an electric motor to crank out 949 horsepower.

It definitely wasn’t made for driving 55. The LaFerrari can go from zero to 60 in under three seconds and reaches a top speed of 217 mph.

Hagar’s custom version has only about 1,100 miles on it. While the musician is known as “The Red Rocker,” he designed it with a cream base color to match the look of a 1960s Ferrari he saw in a picture during a 2014 visit to Ferrari’s factory in Maranello, Italy.

“It’s a priceless vehicle that is true to the essence of Ferrari – a marque I’ve loved for a long time,” Hagar said.

