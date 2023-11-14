Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Rocker Sammy Hagar to sell his rare hybrid Ferrari at Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson action

Nov 14, 2023, 4:35 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Rock star Sammy Hagar will put a one-of-a-kind Ferrari on the block during the 2024 Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale.

The 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari is one of 499 ever built and the only one custom designed by the former Van Halen frontman, a noted automobile aficionado whose penchant for fast cars was made clear in his solo classic “I Can’t Drive 55.”

Sammy Hagar his selling his 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari at the 2024 Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale. Sammy Hagar his selling his 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari at the 2024 Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale. Sammy Hagar his selling his 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari at the 2024 Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale. Sammy Hagar his selling his 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari at the 2024 Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale. Sammy Hagar his selling his 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari at the 2024 Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale. Sammy Hagar his selling his 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari at the 2024 Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale. Sammy Hagar his selling his 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari at the 2024 Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale. Sammy Hagar his selling his 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari at the 2024 Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale. Sammy Hagar his selling his 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari at the 2024 Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale.

“It’s an incredible machine and I’ve adored it since I took delivery of it in 2015, but the time has come to pass it on to someone else who will hopefully enjoy it as much as I have,” Hagar said in a press release.

When will Sammy Hagar’s Ferrari be auctioned off in Scottsdale?

Next year’s Barrett-Jackson auction is set for Jan. 20-28 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Classic rock band Foreigner will kick off the festivities with a Jan. 19 concert. Tickets for the auction and concert are available online.

RELATED STORIES

Hagar said he’ll be on hand for the sale of what he called “my favorite car I’ve ever owned.” His LaFerrari will go under the gavel Jan. 27 as the feature item of the 2024 Salon Supercar Collection.

“Sammy has long been a part of our Barrett-Jackson family – dating back to the first time he sold his Shelby GT500 during our 2006 Scottsdale auction – and it’s an honor he’s chosen to auction this incredible automotive work of genius at our upcoming event in January,” Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, said in the release. “Representing a true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of automotive and rock and roll history, collectors won’t want to miss this.”

What’s so special about the LaFerrari?

The LaFerrari is the famed Italian automaker’s first full hybrid car. Its naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine combines with an electric motor to crank out 949 horsepower.

It definitely wasn’t made for driving 55. The LaFerrari can go from zero to 60 in under three seconds and reaches a top speed of 217 mph.

Hagar’s custom version has only about 1,100 miles on it. While the musician is known as “The Red Rocker,” he designed it with a cream base color to match the look of a 1960s Ferrari he saw in a picture during a 2014 visit to Ferrari’s factory in Maranello, Italy.

“It’s a priceless vehicle that is true to the essence of Ferrari – a marque I’ve loved for a long time,” Hagar said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

arizona department of health services buidling...

Brandon Gray

Yuma County reports first pediatric flu death in Arizona this season

Yuma County has reported its first pediatric flu death of the 2023-2024 season, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. 

11 minutes ago

Scottsdale-based real estate developer Greenlight Communities announced the groundbreaking on its n...

Brandon Gray

Greenlight Communities breaks ground on north Phoenix affordable housing complex

PHOENIX — Scottsdale-based real estate developer Greenlight Communities announced the groundbreaking on its new north Phoenix community. The developer held a ceremony on its 14th property, North Valley Parkway, which is located at 33455 N. North Valley Pkwy. It’s positioned near the I-17 employment corridor and the upcoming $40 billion TSMC facility and campus, in […]

21 minutes ago

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 18: Members of Earth, Wind and Fire and Chicago perform during the Heart and S...

Brandon Gray

Chicago, Earth, Wind and Fire bringing 2024 Heart and Soul Tour to the Valley

Music legends Earth, Wind and Fire and Chicago have announced the return of its co-headlining tour across North America. 

30 minutes ago

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed Monday night in Phoenix, according to the Arizona D...

KTAR.com

ADOT: Eastbound I-10 lanes near downtown Phoenix closed due to crash

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed Monday night in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transporation. 

8 hours ago

Martin Vega, 30, is accused of brandishing a gun before being hit by a Phoenix patrol vehicle on No...

KTAR.com

Man brandishing gun arrested in Phoenix after being hit with police patrol vehicle

A man accused of brandishing a gun in Phoenix was arrested after he was hit by a police patrol vehicle on Friday night, authorities said.

9 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Rocker Sammy Hagar to sell his rare hybrid Ferrari at Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson action