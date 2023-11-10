A Phoenix-based startup says it’s aiming to become the ‘Airbnb of electric vehicle charging’ with the launch of its new mobile app.

Buzze’s peer-to-peer shared network of home electric vehicle charging stations went live in the Valley Wednesday, providing a platform for residents with electric vehicle chargers to share the equipment with drivers who might not otherwise have access to a home charging system.

“We’re focused on people who live in apartments or who rent their house and want to buy an EV, but don’t have a place to charge it every day,” Aaron Lieberman, founder and CEO of Buzze, said.

Buzze’s app shows users a map of nearby hosts with level-two charging systems. Drivers can pick a time to charge their vehicle and the app meters power used through the car’s telematics. Hosts get paid 20 cents per kilowatt, potentially allowing them to generate more than $400 a month in extra income, according to the company.

Level two chargers are capable of charging battery-electric cars from zero to 80% in four to 10 hours and plug-in hybrid electric cars in one to two hours, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The company will also provide hosts with adapters to support charging for Teslas, Lieberman said.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal.

