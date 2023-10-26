PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation unveiled a trio of new specialty license plates on Thursday.

Arizona motorists can now select from 101 choices. The plates cost $25 annually, $17 of which go to the designated charity or nonprofit.

Specialty license plate sales contributed over $12 million to organizations during the last fiscal year, which ended in June.

“Specialty license plates offer a great way to customize a vehicle and show your proud support for one of these uniquely Arizona organizations,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said in a press release.

“MVD is pleased to offer the various plates that will have an impact for the organizations dedicated to improving Arizona and our communities.”

What are the new Arizona specialty license plates?

Empower

The plate supports veterans and military families by empowering charities with necessary resources to carry out their missions.

“Empower Coalition’s sole mission is to support Veterans and military families,” Jim Storey, founder and chairman of the board of Empower Coalition, said in the release. “This license plate enables us to continue this mission by providing additional funds in support of these heroes.

“For those of you that purchase the license plate, not only will it look fantastic on your vehicle, but most importantly, the proceeds will go to those who need it the most.

In Loving Memory

The plate is for helping make sure children and families throughout Arizona who have lost someone don’t have to grieve alone.

“Billy’s Place is a safe community for kids and families experiencing grief, where, as one dad said, families go ‘from broken, to hopeful, to providing hope,'” Executive Director of Billy’s Place, Kris Friedman, said in the release.

State Forty Eight

Proceeds go to the State Forty Eight Foundation and its support of Arizona entrepreneurs and small business owners through grant funding, education and resources.

“This is a momentous milestone in our journey to support Arizona entrepreneurs,” Zach Hall, president of the State Forty Eight Foundation board of directors, said in the release.

“The effort to secure the State Forty Eight Foundation’s specialty license plate was a significant undertaking, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of both our team and the support of our representatives.

