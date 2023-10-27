PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, a ghost tour or a concert.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Arizona Cardinals vs. Baltimore Ravens Day: Sunday Time: 1:25 p.m. Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)



Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Arizona State Fair Day: Each day Time: Noon to 9 p.m. Venue: Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)



SZA S.O.S. Tour Day: Sunday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Downtown Phoenix Urban Ale Trail Day: Saturday Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Downtown Phoenix (1 E. Washington St.)



Spooky Safari Day: Friday Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Parkway)



Tempe

Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings Day: Friday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Mullet Arena (411 S. Packard Drive)



Family BOO Bash Day: Friday Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Kiwanis Park (6111 S. All America Way)



Mesa

Fall Festival Day: Daily until Oct. 29; closed on Mondays Time: Varies Venue: Vertuccio Farms (4011 S. Power Rd.)



Scottsdale Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival Day: Each day Time: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (7555 N. Pima Rd.)



Queen Creek

Annual Pumpkin and Chili Party Day: Daily until Oct. 29 Time: Varies Venue: Schnepf Farms (24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd.)



Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.