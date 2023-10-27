Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Oct. 27-29
Oct 27, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Phoenix Zoo, Getty Images for Live Nation and SRF Balloon Spooktacular)
PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, a ghost tour or a concert.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- Arizona Cardinals vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 1:25 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)
- Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
- Arizona State Fair
- Day: Each day
- Time: Noon to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)
- SZA S.O.S. Tour
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
- Downtown Phoenix Urban Ale Trail
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Downtown Phoenix (1 E. Washington St.)
- Spooky Safari
- Day: Friday
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Parkway)
Tempe
- Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings
- Day: Friday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Mullet Arena (411 S. Packard Drive)
- Family BOO Bash
- Day: Friday
- Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Venue: Kiwanis Park (6111 S. All America Way)
Mesa
- Fall Festival
- Day: Daily until Oct. 29; closed on Mondays
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Vertuccio Farms (4011 S. Power Rd.)
Scottsdale
- Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
- Day: Each day
- Time: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (7555 N. Pima Rd.)
Queen Creek
- Annual Pumpkin and Chili Party
- Day: Daily until Oct. 29
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Schnepf Farms (24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd.)
