Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Oct. 27-29

Oct 27, 2023, 4:05 AM

three photos of events happening this weekend across the Valley...

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, a ghost tour or a concert. (Phoenix Zoo, Getty Images for Live Nation and SRF Balloon Spooktacular)

(Phoenix Zoo, Getty Images for Live Nation and SRF Balloon Spooktacular)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, a ghost tour or a concert.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

  • Arizona State Fair
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Noon to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)
  • SZA S.O.S. Tour
    • Day: Sunday
    • Time: 8 p.m.
    • Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
  • Spooky Safari
    • Day: Friday
    • Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Parkway)

Tempe

  • Family BOO Bash
    • Day: Friday
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Venue: Kiwanis Park (6111 S. All America Way)

Mesa

  • Fall Festival
    • Day: Daily until Oct. 29; closed on Mondays
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue:  Vertuccio Farms (4011 S. Power Rd.)

Scottsdale

Queen Creek

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Tempe City Council unanimously voted to increase the purchasing age of tobacco from 18 to 21 on...

Danny Shapiro

Tempe City Council votes to increase age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21

The Tempe City Council unanimously voted Thursday to increase the purchasing age of tobacco from 18 to 21.

7 minutes ago

Donald Trump shakes hands Blake Masters at a Republican campaign rally on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ar...

Kevin Stone

Blake Masters says he shifted 2024 focus from Senate to House after talking to Trump, Lake

Arizona Republican Blake Masters said Friday he talked to Donald Trump and Kari Lake before shifting his 2024 political aspirations.

2 hours ago

Martinez Zuaznavas was fatally stabbed near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, Arizona, on ...

KTAR.com

Man killed in early-morning stabbing in west Phoenix

Police are trying to identify a suspect after man was killed in a stabbing early Thursday in west Phoenix.

2 hours ago

A Tucson man was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2023, for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shoo...

Kevin Stone

Suspected ‘incel’ accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona

A Tucson man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at the University of Arizona.

3 hours ago

A person was assaulted early Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, while walking on the Arizona State University c...

KTAR.com

Person assaulted by 2 unknown suspects on Arizona State University campus in Tempe

A person was assaulted early Friday while walking on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Oct. 27-29