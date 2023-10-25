PHOENIX — With Halloween around the corner, the Phoenix Zoo is hosting a three-day event that will bring animals, tricks and treats together for a Spooktacular experience.

The zoo will host “Spooky Safari” Wednesday through Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night.

What will guests find at Phoenix Zoo’s Spooky Safari event?

Visitors will get the chance to stroll past animals while trick-or-treating in their costumes at stations scattered across the zoo.

Other activities include face painting, bowling, the monster mash and a witch hat toss.

There will also be food and more entertainment, such as an interactive show with Dr. T. rex.

Tickets to the event cost $15 for adults and children and must be purchased online. Children ages two and under will be admitted for free.

Attendees are asked to not wear costumes with weapons, masks or fake blood.

Guests interested in riding the carousel or a camel will be required to pay an additional fee.

