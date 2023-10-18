Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eligible Arizonans can e-file 2024 taxes for free under new IRS pilot program

Oct 17, 2023, 8:00 PM

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The IRS ...

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The IRS plans to test-drive a new electronic free-file tax return system next year. Supporters and critics of the idea are mobilizing to sway the public and Congress over whether the government should set up a program to help people file their taxes without needing to pay somebody else to figure out what they owe. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Revenue and Code for America announced Tuesday a partnership giving eligible Arizona individual taxpayers a new way to e-file their taxes for free.

The Grand Canyon State is one of a small handful of states participating in the pilot of the IRS Direct File program. Direct File gives taxpayers an option to e-file their federal tax returns directly for the first time in U.S. history.

IRS Direct File, used only for federal returns, will integrate Arizona’s state tax filing. Code for America, a civic tech nonprofit that works with community leaders and governments, will build the state’s filing software. California, Massachusetts and New York are also integrating their state tax filing into the program.

RELATED STORIES

“This will put Arizona on the leading edge of tax filing in America. Solving state filing is central to the IRS’s Direct File pilot, and Code for America is thrilled to work with our partners to demonstrate a way forward,” Amanda Renteria, CEO of Code for America said in a press release. ”

“Together, we are building a cohesive and seamless system for tax filers and helping Arizonans access the refunds they are owed.”

Who is eligible to use the IRA Direct File program to e-file in Arizona?

To use the federal Direct File tool and the Code for America State file tool in 2024, eligible filers need the following requirements:

  • Live in Arizona and do not have income from another state.
  • Only income sources are wages, Social Security benefits, unemployment benefits, and/or up to $1,500 of interest.
  • Filer wants to claim the earned income tax credit, child tax credit, or credit for other departments.
  • Does not have self-employment income, including gig or contract work income.
  • Does not want to claim the premium tax credit, the child and dependent care credit or the American opportunity tax credit or other educational credits.

“Tax-filing is expensive and time consuming, but I am taking action to make it free and easy for Arizonans,” Gov. Katie Hobbs said. “Arizona is one of the first states to participate in this program and I’m proud that we are putting money back into taxpayer pockets and making filing convenient and easy.”

Eligible Arizona taxpayers will be able to use the system for the 2024 tax season.

