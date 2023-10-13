Close
Suspect faces murder charge after downtown Chandler stabbing victim dies

Oct 12, 2023, 8:00 PM

Isiah Morse is accused of stabbing a man in Chandler, Arizona, on Oct. 4, 2023. The victim died five days later. (Chandler Police Department Photo)

Isiah Morse is accused of stabbing a man in Chandler, Arizona, on Oct. 4, 2023. The victim died five days later. (Chandler Police Department Photo)

(Chandler Police Department Photo)

PHOENIX – A man died Monday after getting stabbed at a downtown Chandler bar last week, and a suspect is in custody, authorities said.

Gabriel White, 30, was stabbed in the neck Oct. 4 in the area of Boston Street and Arizona Avenue, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release Thursday.

Isiah Morse, 30, was taken into custody near the scene for aggravated assault, but the arrest charge was changed to first-degree murder after White succumbed to his injuries five days later.

Officers were at the bar to support paramedics, who were treating a patron who was passed out, when the stabbing occurred.

They chased down Morse, who was running from the scene, and took him into custody.

Police say Morse and White were socializing and got into an argument before Morse allegedly pulled out a folding knife and stabbed White.

Surveillance video showed the suspect and victim interacting with a third man, according to court documents.

“During this time, their body language indicated they were arguing, but there were also repeated instances where they seemed to have resolved the argument and they would embrace one another,” the probable cause statement for Morse’s arrest said.

Morse allegedly told police he stabbed White because he felt threatened, but he “could not clearly articulate what threat was posed,” according to the arrest document.

