OHM Fitness expands, announces new Gilbert location

PHOENIX — OHM Fitness announced it is opening its third Arizona studio at a new mixed-used development in Gilbert.

The nearly 2,000-square-foot gym is opening at Verde at Cooley Station. It’s located at the southwest corner of Willaims Field and Recker roads.

OHM Fitness offers a high-tech, high-energy electro-muscle stimulation fitness experience. In a 25-minute low-impact session, members can get the benefits of an intense two-hour workout, according to the studio.

Becky Renner, owner of OHM Fitness- Cooley Station said she saw a massive opportunity after trying a workout.

“I’m excited to introduce this concept to the East Valley as this workout truly is for everyone. I’ve been waiting for the next generation of fitness, something that would attract even those people who always have an excuse for why the gym is not for them,” Renner said in a press release.

The studio is holding sneak peek classes and pre-sales offering special pricing on memberships through Sunday.

A grand opening event will happen from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Attendees can sign up for memberships, learn how the studio works, try the Styku body scan and try out a class. All attendees will be entered into raffle drawings and giveaways.

“OHM Fitness offers a unique, high-energy, and inclusive community,” Mindee Lee, studio manager, said in a press release.

“Once you slip on the EMPower suit, you get what the hype is about. We’re ready to give people back time in their day and the results they want.”

