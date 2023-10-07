Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Supreme Court lowers minimum score to pass state bar exam

Oct 7, 2023, 2:15 PM

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has lowered the minimum passing score for the state bar exam.

Attorneys who pass the bar exam are licensed to practice law within their particular jurisdiction.

The minimum passing score, which was 273, is now 270 for the Uniform Bar Examination (UBE), according to a press release.

The Court’s decision to lower the score is in line with other states that have recently lowered their minimum passing score on the examination.

Nationally, bar examination passing scores range between 260 and 270.

Arizona is one of 41 jurisdictions that administer the UBE.

