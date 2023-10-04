PHOENIX – One person was killed and two were injured in a collision Wednesday near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Gilbert, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Higley Road just north of the freeway, the Gilbert Police Department said in a social media post just after 11 a.m.

Southbound Higley was closed at Warner Road while the scene was under investigation.

The on-ramp from Higley Road to the westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway was also closed after the crash, but it reopened within an hour.

UPDATE: WB 202 on-ramp is open. — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) October 4, 2023

A police spokesperson told KTAR News 92.3 FM that one person died at the scene and two people were taken to a hospital with injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.