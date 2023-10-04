1 person killed, 2 injured in collision near Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Gilbert
Oct 4, 2023, 11:57 AM | Updated: 1:06 pm
PHOENIX – One person was killed and two were injured in a collision Wednesday near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Gilbert, authorities said.
The crash occurred on Higley Road just north of the freeway, the Gilbert Police Department said in a social media post just after 11 a.m.
Southbound Higley was closed at Warner Road while the scene was under investigation.
The on-ramp from Higley Road to the westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway was also closed after the crash, but it reopened within an hour.
A police spokesperson told KTAR News 92.3 FM that one person died at the scene and two people were taken to a hospital with injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
