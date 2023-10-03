Close
Kevin McCarthy out as speaker of the House: How Arizona representatives voted

Oct 3, 2023, 3:58 PM | Updated: 4:21 pm

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is surrounded by staff, security and journalists as he walks to the Ho...

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is surrounded by staff, security and journalists as he walks to the House Chamber ahead of the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 3, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GRAY


PHOENIX — In a 216-210 vote, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted off his post, making him the first in history to be removed from the role.

McCarthy’s main political rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought forward the “motion to vacate” the position. The former House speaker drew criticism from across the aisle with some legislators saying he was unworthy of leadership.

Arizona Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani said McCarthy’s removal was pointless in a post on X.

Republican Rep. David Schweikert also reacted to the vacation on X.

“Whatever policy differences that may exist amongst Republicans, the solution should never be to empower the Left,” Schweikert said on X.

In a statement, Rep. Raul Grijalva, a Democrat, said McCarthy never kept his word, lied about working the House Democrats and the debt ceiling agreement.

“Democrats will stand united in opposition to the extremist Republican agenda. This historic moment should be a turning point – we must come together to end governance by threats, and instead start governing for our communities,” Grijalva said in the statement.

How did Arizona representatives vote in Matt Gaetz’s motion to vacate Kevin McCarthy?

Five out of the nine U.S. representatives from Arizona voted for McCarthy’s removal. The other four voted against it. Two out of the six Republicans and all three Democrats voted for his removal while the remaining four Republicans voted against it.

Here’s how each representative voted:

  • David Schweikert (R) – NAY
  • Eli Crane (R) – YAY
  • Ruben Gallego (D) – YAY
  • Greg Stanton (D) – YAY
  • Andy Biggs (R) – YAY
  • Juan Ciscomani (R) – NAY
  • Raul Grijalva (D) – YAY
  • Debbie Lesko (R) – NAY
  • Paul Gosar (R) – NAY

What happens next after Kevin McCarthy’s removal?

When a House speaker is vacated from the position, under rule I clause 8 of House rules, the Speaker is required to deliver to the Clerk a list of members in the order in which they should act as Speaker pro-Tempore. The Speaker pro tempore under the provision may exercise authorities of the Office of Speaker as necessary until the election of a Speaker or Speaker pro tempore.

Shortly after the vote, top McCarthy ally, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., was named speaker pro tempore and will serve until a new speaker is chosen.

In a statement from White House Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre released the following statement on the House Motion to Vacate:

President Biden has demonstrated that he is always eager to work with both parties in Congress in good faith on behalf of the American people. Because the urgent challenges facing our nation will not wait, he hopes the House will quickly elect a Speaker. The American people deserve leadership that puts the issues affecting their lives front and center, as President Biden did today with more historic action to lower prescription drug prices. Once the House has met their responsibility to elect a Speaker, he looks forward to working together with them and with the Senate to address the American peoples’ priorities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kevin McCarthy out as speaker of the House: How Arizona representatives voted