PHOENIX — A 444-townhome-style community broke ground in Buckeye, social media claims Gov. Katie Hobbs resigned and witnesses identified a double shooting suspect who was later found dead in south Phoenix.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

A living community in Buckeye that will create 444 townhome-style homes took root on Monday as construction crews broke ground on a concept called Lanai.

Lanai is described as a place that combines peaceful, quaint living within walking distance of the stimulating action of downtown Buckeye.

The community will feature multifamily, townhome-style units and provide indoor and outdoor experiences to residents.

Arizona’s governor was out of the state for a day this week, prompting false claims that she’d abruptly resigned or vanished entirely.

CLAIM: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has suddenly resigned, leaving the state’s treasurer in charge.

According to Phoenix police, a man shot and killed himself after witnesses identified him as a suspect in an earlier double shooting.

Officers responded just after 9 p.m. to a reported shooting near 900 West Alta Vista Road and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and a woman with a critical gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by Phoenix Fire Department personnel. The woman was declared deceased.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix has submitted a zoning application to build a Catholic church and more across the street from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

Called Newman Centers, these churches usually are within walking distance from non-Catholic university campuses for Catholic students who attend them. The Phoenix diocese operates Newman Centers at Arizona State University in Tempe and Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, while the Tucson diocese operates one near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Friday the state will invest $11 million into the Arizona Board of Regents’ AZ Healthy Tomorrow Initiative.

The initiative is an effort by all three state universities to prioritize programs that attract and retain health care professionals. Northern Arizona University also announced Friday it will open Flagstaff’s first medical school.

Strengthening Arizona’s health care workforce is a top priority, according to the governor’s office.

