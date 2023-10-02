Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Oct 1, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:55 pm

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

View of the downtown Phoenix, Arizona city skyline as seen from South Mountain Park, August 28, 2018. (Photo by Robyn Beck/Getty Images)

(Photo by Robyn Beck/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 444-townhome-style community broke ground in Buckeye, social media claims Gov. Katie Hobbs resigned and witnesses identified a double shooting suspect who was later found dead in south Phoenix.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Buckeye celebrates groundbreaking of 444-unit residential community near downtown

A living community in Buckeye that will create 444 townhome-style homes took root on Monday as construction crews broke ground on a concept called Lanai.

Lanai is described as a place that combines peaceful, quaint living within walking distance of the stimulating action of downtown Buckeye.

The community will feature multifamily, townhome-style units and provide indoor and outdoor experiences to residents.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs didn’t step down this week. So what happened?

Arizona’s governor was out of the state for a day this week, prompting false claims that she’d abruptly resigned or vanished entirely.

CLAIM: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has suddenly resigned, leaving the state’s treasurer in charge.

Man kills woman, shoots man then commits suicide in South Phoenix

According to Phoenix police, a man shot and killed himself after witnesses identified him as a suspect in an earlier double shooting.

Officers responded just after 9 p.m. to a reported shooting near 900 West Alta Vista Road and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and a woman with a critical gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by Phoenix Fire Department personnel. The woman was declared deceased.

Catholic Newman Center planned at long-vacant Phoenix parcel near Grand Canyon University

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix has submitted a zoning application to build a Catholic church and more across the street from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

Called Newman Centers, these churches usually are within walking distance from non-Catholic university campuses for Catholic students who attend them. The Phoenix diocese operates Newman Centers at Arizona State University in Tempe and Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, while the Tucson diocese operates one near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announces $11M investment in to state’s health care workforce

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Friday the state will invest $11 million into the Arizona Board of Regents’ AZ Healthy Tomorrow Initiative.

The initiative is an effort by all three state universities to prioritize programs that attract and retain health care professionals. Northern Arizona University also announced Friday it will open Flagstaff’s first medical school.

Strengthening Arizona’s health care workforce is a top priority, according to the governor’s office.

Arizona News

A damaged saguaro cactus stands with a recently fallen arm resting on the sidewalk on Aug. 2, 2023,...

Associated Press

Arizona’s biggest city has driest monsoon season since weather service began record-keeping in 1895

After a summer of extreme heat, Arizona’s most populous city is in the record books again. This time Phoenix is notching a record for dry heat.

3 hours ago

King Ranch Goodyear...

Brandon Gray

Harvard Investments acquires master-planned King Ranch community land in Goodyear for $22M

Real estate investment and development company Harvard Investments announced Friday it acquired the master-planned King Ranch community in Goodyear. 

4 hours ago

File photo of a Mesa Police patrol vehicle. A man was killed in a shooting involving Mesa officers ...

KTAR.com

Mesa police pursuit ends with suspect being seriously injured in Tempe

A 21-year-old suspect was seriously injured after being involved in a critical incident with Mesa police Saturday night near a Tempe intersection, according to officials. 

8 hours ago

D1Training athletes...

KTAR.com

Former youth coaches bring open group fitness to Mesa with D1Training franchise

On Oct. 9, D1Training will have a new franchise in East Mesa near Crismon Road and Southern Avenue led by two former youth coaches.

12 hours ago

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)...

Kim Komando

Shopping under surveillance: How retailers track you & how to be invisible

If you have a pulse and an internet connection, companies want all the details they can get on what you’re willing to buy — and it’s getting harder to tell where they’re getting all that info.

12 hours ago

restaurant...

KTAR.com

Jamaican cuisine comes to West Valley with Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

Family-owned Ocho Rios Jerk Spot, featuring Jamaican cuisine and music, opened a West Valley location Saturday in Goodyear, 13291 W. McDowell Rd.

13 hours ago

