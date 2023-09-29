Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Katie Hobbs announces $11M investment in to state’s health care workforce

Sep 29, 2023, 2:00 PM

Arizona will see its first medical school in Flagstaff as part of the Arizona Board of Regents’ call to its public universities to close the health care workforce gap in the state. (Arizona Board of Regents photos)

(Arizona Board of Regents photos)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Friday the state will invest $11 million into the Arizona Board of Regents’ AZ Healthy Tomorrow Initiative.

The program is an effort by all three state universities to prioritize programs that attract and retain health care professionals. Northern Arizona University also announced Friday it will open Flagstaff’s first medical school.

Strengthening Arizona’s health care workforce is a top priority, according to the governor’s office.

Nearly 3 million Arizonans have limited access to primary care. Also, more than one in three Arizona hospitals faces a critical staffing shortage, according to medical experts.

RELATED STORIES

The Arizona Board of Regents will also invest an additional $15 million into the program. The funds will be used from previously negotiated American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

“As Arizona continues to grow and attract businesses and families, it’s critical that we have qualified health care professionals to keep our state safe and healthy,” Hobbs said in a press release.

“I am extremely encouraged by the efforts of our state universities, and am confident that these new programs will help close the gap so many Arizonans are feeling when it comes to accessing quality healthcare services. We are stronger when every single Arizonan can get the care they need, and I am committed to getting that done.”

What improvements will AZ Healthy Tomorrow bring to state schools?

The state schools will have different focuses as a result of the initiative.

NAU announced Friday it will create a new medical school to serve rural and tribal communities. The Flagstaff school plans to double the number of degrees awarded in professions like physical and occupational therapy, physician assistant studies and dental hygiene.

Arizona State University will create a new medical school with a focus on engineering. The school plans to grow its partnership with the Mayo Clinic and expand the nursing workforce.

The University of Arizona is working to double the size of its medical schools in Phoenix and Tucson. It will also work to expand its partnership with Banner Health to create a fully integrated academic medical center.

 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

picture of end of roll of caution tape...

KTAR.com

Tucson woman sentenced to 20 years after running woman over multiple times

Yvette Naomi Garcia was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Friday.

11 minutes ago

(Trevor's Liquor photo)...

Wills Rice

Trevor’s Liquor to open 4th location in late 2024 at Paradise Valley Mall

Trevor's Liquor announced it will be opening its fourth location in late 2024 in the Paradise Valley Mall redevelopment.

1 hour ago

Iraq War veteran Sgt. Brent Bretz was selected for a new home by the by the Helping a Hero Project....

KTAR.com

Iraq War veteran injured in explosion gifted with an adapted home in Gilbert

Iraq War veteran who lost both of his legs in an explosion was given a new home in Gilbert through the Helping a Hero program.

4 hours ago

Booking photo of Eric Donald Jones and a stock image of a house on fire. Jones, a former Chandler f...

KTAR.com

Former Chandler firefighter sentenced to 10.5 years for setting ex-girlfriend’s house on fire

A former Chandler firefighter was sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison for setting an ex-girlfriend's house on fire two years ago.

6 hours ago

Graphic of cyber crime yellow tape. Pinal County, Arizona, schools confirmed their data processing ...

Ford Hatchett/ABC15 Arizona

Payroll issues: Ransomware attack impacts 21 Pinal County school districts

Pinal County schools confirmed their data processing service was attacked recently, putting paychecks in jeopardy for some employees.

7 hours ago

The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved new district boundaries on Sept. 26, 2023....

Kevin Stone

Phoenix City Council unanimously approves new district boundaries

The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved new district boundaries on Tuesday. The updated map goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Gov. Katie Hobbs announces $11M investment in to state’s health care workforce