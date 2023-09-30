Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Catholic Newman Center planned at long-vacant Phoenix parcel near Grand Canyon University

Sep 30, 2023, 5:45 AM

A map from the city of Phoenix shows the location where the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix plans...

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix has submitted a zoning application to build a Newman Center church on the southwest corner of 29th Avenue and Camelback Road, across the street from Grand Canyon University. (City of Phoenix)

(City of Phoenix)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY ANGELA GONZALES/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix has submitted a zoning application to build a Catholic church and more across the street from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

Called Newman Centers, these churches usually are within walking distance from non-Catholic university campuses for Catholic students who attend them. The Phoenix diocese operates Newman Centers at Arizona State University in Tempe and Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, while the Tucson diocese operates one near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson.

Plans call for building a 22,248-square-foot structure on a 2.1-acre parcel south of the southwest corner of 29th Avenue and Camelback Road, according to documents on file with the city of Phoenix. The single-story structure would include a church to accommodate 306 parishioners, as well as an adoration chapel, banquet hall with a fully equipped commercial kitchen, a lounge, educational spaces and administrative areas. It would include 103 standard parking stalls and five accessible stalls.

A city planning hearing on the project is scheduled for Oct. 18.

In 2015, the Phoenix diocese paid $1.104 million in cash to Berkana Homes for that parcel at 2901 W. Camelback Road, according to Tempe-based Vizzda LLC real estate database.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

police tape crime scene stock image photo police lights blue and red light...

KTAR.com

Police fatally shoot suicidal man brandishing knife in Mesa

Police shot and killed a suicidal man brandishing a knife on Friday afternoon in Mesa.

46 minutes ago

(City of Buckeye Facebook Photo)...

Tom Kuebel

Buckeye celebrates groundbreaking of 444-unit residential community near downtown

Buckeye celebrated the groundbreaking of a 444-unit residential community near downtown.

13 hours ago

FILE - Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers her State of the State address at the Arizona C...

Associated Press

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs didn’t step down this week. So what happened?

Arizona’s governor was out of the state for a day this week, prompting false claims that she’d abruptly resigned or vanished entirely.

14 hours ago

Patrons are warned about the heat at the Desert Botanical Garden entrance, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...

Associated Press

Heat-related deaths continue to rise even as the calendar turns to October

Confirmed heat-associated deaths in Arizona’s most populous county continue rising even as the weather turns cooler.

15 hours ago

picture of end of roll of caution tape...

KTAR.com

Tucson woman sentenced to 20 years after running woman over multiple times

Yvette Naomi Garcia was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Friday.

16 hours ago

(Trevor's Liquor photo)...

Wills Rice

Trevor’s Liquor to open 4th location in late 2024 at Paradise Valley Mall

Trevor's Liquor announced it will be opening its fourth location in late 2024 in the Paradise Valley Mall redevelopment.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Catholic Newman Center planned at long-vacant Phoenix parcel near Grand Canyon University