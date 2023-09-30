The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix has submitted a zoning application to build a Catholic church and more across the street from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

Called Newman Centers, these churches usually are within walking distance from non-Catholic university campuses for Catholic students who attend them. The Phoenix diocese operates Newman Centers at Arizona State University in Tempe and Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, while the Tucson diocese operates one near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson.

Plans call for building a 22,248-square-foot structure on a 2.1-acre parcel south of the southwest corner of 29th Avenue and Camelback Road, according to documents on file with the city of Phoenix. The single-story structure would include a church to accommodate 306 parishioners, as well as an adoration chapel, banquet hall with a fully equipped commercial kitchen, a lounge, educational spaces and administrative areas. It would include 103 standard parking stalls and five accessible stalls.

A city planning hearing on the project is scheduled for Oct. 18.

In 2015, the Phoenix diocese paid $1.104 million in cash to Berkana Homes for that parcel at 2901 W. Camelback Road, according to Tempe-based Vizzda LLC real estate database.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

