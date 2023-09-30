PHOENIX — A living community in Buckeye that will create 444 townhome-style homes took root on Monday as construction crews broke ground on a concept called Lanai.

Lanai is described as a place that combines peaceful, quaint living within walking distance of the stimulating action of downtown Buckeye.

The community will feature multifamily, townhome-style units and provide indoor and outdoor experiences to residents.

Construction on the site is expected to be completed in two phases, according to a release.

The Phoenix metro area has seen one of the highest rental housing rate increases and Lanai could provide additional options in a place that certainly needs it.

Buckeye is one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation.

Over the last several years, Buckeye has been ranked in the top ten for the fastest-growing major cities in the country.

According to data from the Census Bureau, Buckeye – with a current population of 101,315 – was ranked 7th in the nation with the largest numeric increase among cities with populations of more than 50,000 people in 2021.

Other Arizona cities like Queen Creek, Casa Grande, Maricopa and Phoenix have made the Census Bureau’s top 15 list in recent years.

