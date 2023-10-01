Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona aviation company, Israeli firm partner to build facility to convert passenger jets for freight

Oct 1, 2023, 5:00 AM

A United Boeing 777 300ER takes off. This is the kind of passenger jet that will be converted for c...

A United Boeing 777 300ER takes off. This is the kind of passenger jet that will be converted for cargo use at a facility expected to be built in Arizona. (United Airlines Photo)

(United Airlines Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY JEFF GIFFORD/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


An Israeli company has teamed up with an Arizona aerospace firm on a long-term project to convert Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from passenger to cargo use.

As part of a 15-year deal with Israel Aerospace Industry, a passenger-to-freight conversion company, Ascent Aviation Services will add two new wide-body hangars to its facilities in Marana, northwest of Tucson. There, Ascent will convert two lines of Boeing jets, with work scheduled to start in 2024.

Pre-construction work has already started on the new hangars, which are expected to be complete before any jets are sent there. When finished, the hangars will be able to fit up to three wide-body aircraft, Ascent said.

Ascent President and CEO David Querio said in an announcement that the project will potentially bring hundreds of new high-skilled jobs to the region and will further diversify his company’s offerings.

“We look forward to getting started on our hangar buildout and bringing dozens of aircraft to Arizona to support the maintenance and modification services required,” Querio said in a statement. “This long-term collaboration agreement will bring lasting growth to the Tucson aviation community.”

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

D1Training athletes...

KTAR.com

Former youth coaches bring open group fitness to Mesa with D1Training franchise

On Oct. 9, D1Training will have a new franchise in East Mesa near Crismon Road and Southern Avenue led by two former youth coaches.

48 minutes ago

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)...

Kim Komando

Shopping under surveillance: How retailers track you & how to be invisible

If you have a pulse and an internet connection, companies want all the details they can get on what you’re willing to buy — and it’s getting harder to tell where they’re getting all that info.

2 hours ago

restaurant...

KTAR.com

Jamaican cuisine comes to West Valley with Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

Family-owned Ocho Rios Jerk Spot, featuring Jamaican cuisine and music, opened a West Valley location Saturday in Goodyear, 13291 W. McDowell Rd.

2 hours ago

In this Sept. 15, 1966, file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife, Rosalynn, a...

Associated Press

Jimmy Carter admirers across generations celebrate the former president’s 99th birthday

Attendees on Saturday saw tributes to Jimmy Carter and competed in rounds of trivia that highlighted underappreciated details about his life.

12 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man kills woman, shoots man then commits suicide in South Phoenix

According to Phoenix police, a Phoenix man shot and killed himself after witnesses identified him as a suspect in an earlier double shooting.

14 hours ago

patrol car in front of caution tape...

KTAR.com

Man shot and killed Friday night in downtown Phoenix

Phoenix police detectives are seeking more information after officer found a man with a gunshot wound in downtown Phoenix late Friday night.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Arizona aviation company, Israeli firm partner to build facility to convert passenger jets for freight