An Israeli company has teamed up with an Arizona aerospace firm on a long-term project to convert Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from passenger to cargo use.

As part of a 15-year deal with Israel Aerospace Industry, a passenger-to-freight conversion company, Ascent Aviation Services will add two new wide-body hangars to its facilities in Marana, northwest of Tucson. There, Ascent will convert two lines of Boeing jets, with work scheduled to start in 2024.

Pre-construction work has already started on the new hangars, which are expected to be complete before any jets are sent there. When finished, the hangars will be able to fit up to three wide-body aircraft, Ascent said.

Ascent President and CEO David Querio said in an announcement that the project will potentially bring hundreds of new high-skilled jobs to the region and will further diversify his company’s offerings.

“We look forward to getting started on our hangar buildout and bringing dozens of aircraft to Arizona to support the maintenance and modification services required,” Querio said in a statement. “This long-term collaboration agreement will bring lasting growth to the Tucson aviation community.”

