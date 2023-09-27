Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert opens animal cruelty investigation after dogs found needing medical care

Sep 27, 2023, 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:57 pm

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An animal cruelty investigation is underway after dogs needing medical care were found at a Gilbert residence, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers initially were called to the home near Ray and Lindsay roads on Sept. 13 for a welfare check and found no animals, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

The tenants appeared to be moving and told officers that the animals had been rehomed, police said.

On Saturday, officers were back at the home and found multiple dogs on the property, including some who needed medical attention.

The dogs who needed care were sent to local veterinarians instead of the Arizona Humane Society, which was using most of its resources on a case in Chandler involving the abuse of dozens of special needs dogs.

The animals that didn’t need care were taken off the property on Sunday.

An investigation into whether charges are warranted is ongoing.

