ARIZONA NEWS

After 25 years, Cookie Jacobson’s body has still never been found

Sep 26, 2023, 4:00 PM

BY NICOLE GRIGG/ABC15 ARIZONA


TEMPE, AZ — Cookie Jacobson disappeared from her Tempe home 25 years ago. Her brother is making a plea to the public for possibly the last time for any information.

She was last seen on Sept. 21, 1998, when her husband Bill Jacobson kissed her goodbye as he left for work. He contacted the police after learning that she had not attended her night class. In fact, she never answered the door when her friend came to pick her up.

Due to back injuries suffered in a car accident, Cookie had to retire from her career as a home health care nurse. She had recently begun taking graphic art and computer classes.

Police reports state that she was last seen by her teenage children as they left for school that morning. She was still wearing her pajamas. When she was discovered missing, her purse, shoes, credit cards, makeup, and clothes were still in the house.

“It’s been quiet for a very long time,” said Gary O’Neal, Jacobson’s brother.

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

