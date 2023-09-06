Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Apparent human skull found in box of donated items at Goodwill in Goodyear

Sep 6, 2023, 11:02 AM | Updated: 12:41 pm

This human skull was found in a donation box at a Valley Goodwill on Tuesday. (Goodyear Police Phot...

This human skull was found in a donation box at a Valley Goodwill on Tuesday. (Goodyear Police Photo)

(Goodyear Police Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An apparent human skull was found in a box of items donated at a Goodwill in Goodyear on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the thrift store location at Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue after the skull was reported, Goodyear Police spokeswoman Lisa Berry said in an email to KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The skull was taken to the medical examiner’s office for further examination, where it was deemed to be historic and likely is not associated with a crime.

An investigation into the skull is ongoing.

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

In an aerial view, a billboard displays the temperature on July 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Get ready for another blast of record heat in Phoenix area this weekend

With temperatures rising again, Phoenix is expected to have new record for most 110-degree days in a year by the end of the weekend.

13 hours ago

File photo of a night-time crime scene in Phoenix, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Man dies after shooting near downtown Phoenix; no suspects in custody

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot near downtown Phoenix on Tuesday night, authorities said.

13 hours ago

downtown Chandler with trees and stores...

KTAR.com

Chandler bringing back Downtown Art Walk over various weekends this fall

The Downtown Art Walk is returning to the city of Chandler this fall for a round of events highlighting local artists.

13 hours ago

The Colorado River in the upper River Basin is pictured in Lees Ferry, Arizona, on May 29, 2021. Th...

Luke Forstner

Arizona’s Colorado River water cuts for 2024 reduced, long-term challenges remain

Next year’s expected cuts to Colorado River water for Arizona and other western states will be less severe than expected, thanks to a better outlook at reservoirs in recent months.

13 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Arizona school districts continue to offer dual language courses despite legality

As top state officials go back and forth on the legality of dual language courses in Arizona, many districts continue to offer the classes to their students.

13 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Angela Harrolle discusses helping first responders, inspiration after tragedy

100 Club of Arizona's Angela Harrolle discusses helping first responders and inspiration after tragedy on this episode of Amazing Arizonans.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Apparent human skull found in box of donated items at Goodwill in Goodyear