PHOENIX — An apparent human skull was found in a box of items donated at a Goodwill in Goodyear on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the thrift store location at Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue after the skull was reported, Goodyear Police spokeswoman Lisa Berry said in an email to KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The skull was taken to the medical examiner’s office for further examination, where it was deemed to be historic and likely is not associated with a crime.

An investigation into the skull is ongoing.

No other information was available.

