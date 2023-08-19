Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Cirque du Soleil’s first Christmas show is slated to return to Phoenix

Aug 19, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:06 pm

Cirque du Soleil....

(Photo provided by Cirque du Soleil.)

(Photo provided by Cirque du Soleil.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil is returning to Phoenix for a second year after a successful run in 2022.

Fifteen shows will be held at Arizona Financial Theatre from Dec. 15-24.

‘Twas the Night Before… is Cirque du Soleil’s first Christmas show, according to a press release announcing the upcoming schedule of performances.

The show is based on the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore.

Attendees will be “wowed by incredible acrobatics and a heart-warming story,” per the release.

Since its creation in 1984, more than 378 million people across six continents have viewed shows by Cirque du Soleil, per the release.

The Canadian company features more than 4,000 employees, including 1,200 artists from 80 countries.

Tickets for the general public are available online.

 

