PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division teamed up with the Homeless ID Project for clients at the downtown Phoenix Human Services Campus to get replacement state-issued IDs conveniently.

IDs are essential for obtaining services and employment and people experiencing instability and homelessness can now get IDs, the Homeless ID project said in a press release.

The office is set up with computer equipment, printer, scanner and a camera, according to a Homeless ID Project press release.

An MVD representative will be staffing the officer from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

It is also a TeleMVD office where customers can do transactions with representatives in other locatuions.

“Clients who come to us for replacement ID services encounter one more barrier when faced with the 45-minute bus ride to the nearest MVD office. Now with MVD services available on campus, that barrier is removed. This is a huge win for our clients,” Rick Mitchell, Homeless ID Project Executive Director said in the press release.

Last year, the Homeless ID Project provided thousands of documents including IDs and birth certificates from all states from facilities around Arizona.

With the replacement ID services downtown, this eliminates the need for customers to travel to an MVD office.

The IDs will help them continue the journey to end their homelessness sooner than ever before, the Homeless ID Project said.

