Evacuation area expanded for Diamond Fire northeast of Phoenix

PHOENIX – The evacuation area for a wildfire spreading northeast of metro Phoenix has been expanded, authorities said.

The Cross F and Diamond Ranch areas were moved into “GO” status Wednesday afternoon because of the Diamond Fire, which is burning west of State Route 87, between Phoenix and Payson.

Neighboring Sunflower has been under evacuation orders since Sunday night.

The Diamond Fire was first detected Saturday in the Mesa Ranger District of Tonto National Forest, near the Mount Ord lookout.

As of Thursday morning, it had consumed more than 3,600 acres with no containment.

Wednesday night’s high winds pushed the fire north to the Alder Creek Spring area, but the lines around Sunflower held, according to Thursday morning’s incident command report.

More than 280 personnel are assigned to combat the blaze. The cause of the Diamond Fire is undetermined.

Wasn’t there another Diamond Fire this year?

It’s the second wildfire in Maricopa County this season that was named the Diamond Fire, but it’s a completely different incident.

Tiffany Davila with Arizona Forestry and Fire Management said fires can be named the same as long as they’re on different jurisdictions, forests or agencies.

The first Diamond Fire started in late June and was fully contained after burning nearly 2,000 acres in north Scottsdale and McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

Status of other Arizona wildfire evacuations

Two other ongoing Arizona wildfires, both in Prescott National Forest, have caused evacuations.

White Horse Ranch residents have been in “GO” status because of the Grapevine Fire since Tuesday.

The Grapevine Fire started last Friday on the south side of Mingus Mountain, about 8 miles east of Prescott Valley, and had consumed over 1,000 acres with no containment as of Thursday morning.

The Yavapai County community of Cherry was evacuated earlier this week because of the Racetrack Fire, but “GO” status has been lifted.

The Racetrack Fire was 40% contained after consuming about 400 acres west of Interstate 17, to the southeast of the Grapevine Fire.

“When it comes to evacuations and how the decision is made to evacuate an area, it’s a comprehensive and thoughtful process with close and constant communication between fire teams and YCSO,” the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “We take evacuations very seriously and many factors come into play, most importantly the safety of the community and emergency responders.”

